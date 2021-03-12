Live
News|Human Rights

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny ‘moved from jail’

Russian news agency TASS reports Alexey Navalny moved to a penal colony to serve his sentence for parole violations.

One of Navalny's lawyers confirmed he was no longer being held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow [File: Evgeny Feldman/Meduza via Reuters]
12 Mar 2021

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been moved from a jail where he had been held in quarantine for the past several weeks, and the TASS news agency said he was now at the penal colony where he is meant to serve out a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

One of Navalny’s lawyers told Reuters news agency that he was no longer being held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow, but said the legal team had not been told where he had been taken.

TASS, quoting an unidentified law enforcement official, said it was to the nearby IK-2 penal colony. A spokeswoman for the Federal Penitentiary Service said she could not disclose information on Navalny’s whereabouts because of laws protecting personal information.

Navalny’s supporters used the Russian hashtag #WhereisNavalny, writing on Twitter that the move was designed to prevent his lawyers and family from reaching him.

Navalny, 44, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, was jailed for parole violations in a decision that the West has condemned as politically motivated.

He returned to Russia in January from Germany where he had been recuperating after falling ill from what German authorities say was poisoning by a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his illness.

Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny’s lawyers, said he had visited Navalny at Kolchugino on Thursday, but that another lawyer had tried to see him on Friday only to be told that he was no longer at the jail.

“The prison said he wasn’t there and that’s it,” Kobzev said, adding Navalny was in good health when he had visited him the previous day.

‘Immediate release’ demanded

Separately on Friday, dozens of countries took Russia to the task at the United Nations over its imprisonment of Navalny and slammed numerous “arbitrary arrests” of his supporters.

In a joint statement delivered to the UN Human Rights Council, 45 countries voiced alarm at “the deteriorating situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms” in Russia, “manifested in particular by the unlawful detention, arrest and imprisonment of Mr Alexei Navalny”.

They called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Navalny and all others “unlawfully or arbitrarily detained”.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

