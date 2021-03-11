Live
News|Politics

US, Israel hold talks on Iran nuclear diplomacy, security threats

Bilateral talks come as Biden seeks to restore the 2015 UN-backed Iran nuclear deal abandoned by Trump.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met his Israeli counterpart Thursday [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met his Israeli counterpart Thursday [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
11 Mar 2021

Officials from the United States and Israel met by video conference Thursday to discuss the two countries’ security challenges in the Middle East, as well as the Biden administration’s plan to re-engage diplomacy with Iran on nuclear weapons.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, took part in the first US-Israel bilateral security meeting since President Joe Biden took office in January.

It came as the Biden administration was seeking a return to a 2015 nuclear deal that saw Iran agree to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.

“It’s vital to the president, to the administration that as we are looking ahead to approaching diplomacy and moving toward a diplomatic track to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon” that Israel be briefed on the plans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Israel for years has criticised and sought to derail that international accord, from which former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 in favour of his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against the Iranian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had campaigned against the 2015 United Nations-backed agreement, recently hinted that Israel might resort to military action against Iran, The Associated Press reported.

“We are not pinning our hopes on any agreement with an extremist regime such as yours,” Netanyahu said in a recent speech directed at Iran. “With or without agreements – we will do everything so that you will not arm yourselves with nuclear weapons.”

Senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, have said Israel is upgrading contingency plans to attack Iran if it appears to be escalating its nuclear activities.

Psaki said Biden is committed to “a diplomatic path” with Iran and administration officials believe earlier Israeli opposition to diplomacy had “quieted a bit” after Iran demonstrated – while the deal was still in effect – that it was complying with limits imposed on its enrichment of uranium.

“There was a recognition of the benefit of visibility on the ground. We don’t have that now. We haven’t had it since the Trump administration pulled out of the deal,” Psaki said.

“We are very familiar with the concerns Israel has expressed and that’s one of the reasons we engage them so closely around this and many other issues,” she said.

While the US and Israel have been staunch allies for decades, the bilateral relationship reached new heights under Trump.

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, seen here delivering remarks on the normalisation of relations with Bahrain last year, represented Israel in the first bilateral security talks with the new Biden administration [File: Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP]
After withdrawing from the nuclear agreement negotiated under his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, Trump imposed punishing economic sanctions on Iran. He moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognised Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, and cut funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

While Biden has said he plans to restore funding to Palestinians, he has no plans to return the US embassy to Tel Aviv and is supportive of the Abraham Accords normalisation agreements brokered by Trump between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Palestinians rejected the Abraham Accords as a betrayal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the Biden administration plans to review some of the incentives and arms deals offered by Trump as part of the agreements.

Blinken told US legislators on Wednesday that Biden is committed to consulting with Israel and Arab nations, “regarding anything that we might do going forward on [the Iran nuclear agreement]”, according to the Associated Press.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

What to watch as Indo-Pacific ‘Quad’ leaders meet for first time

Cooperation between the US, India, Japan and Australia has increased as part of the informal Quad parternship in recent years [File: Kiyoshi Ota/Reuters]

China search engine Baidu aims to raise $3bn in Hong Kong listing

Baidu intends to use about half of the proceeds raised from the Hong Kong listing to invest in tech and enhance its artificial intelligence offers, according to a term sheet from the deal's launch [File: Aly Song/Reutes]

Nobel Prize economists call for vaccine equity and debt relief

A new report urges nations to suspend or modify intellectual property protections for COVID-19 jabs to accelerate vaccine production, get more people inoculated sooner and stay ahead of mutations [File: Mike Hutchings/Reuters]

Power to the Beeple: Digital art fetches $69.3M at auction

To prove its authenticity, 'Everydays – The First 5000 Days' features what is known as a non-fungible token that digitally attaches the artist’s signature to it and can’t be altered, Christie’s said [Christie's Images Ltd via Reuters]
Most Read

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Syria: Oil refinery attacks raise fears of ‘grave escalation’

A spokesman for the Syrian National Army said 20 primitive oil refining facilities were lost costing millions of dollars [Courtesy: White Helmets]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]