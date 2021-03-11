Live
News|Social Media

Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’

The ruling says some videos uploaded on the popular platform are ‘unacceptable for Pakistani society’.

Popular Pakistani users of TikTok have follower counts in the hundreds of thousands [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
Popular Pakistani users of TikTok have follower counts in the hundreds of thousands [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
By 
Asad Hashim
11 Mar 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – A Pakistani court has ordered a ban on the TikTok social media platform over alleged “obscene content”, the second time the app has been banned in the South Asian country in less than six months.

The Peshawar High Court’s Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan made the ruling during a hearing into a petition against the platform on Thursday.

Khan described some videos uploaded on the popular platform as being “unacceptable for Pakistani society”, and ordered the country’s internet regulator to ban the service until it put in place content controls deemed acceptable by the court.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) “will comply to court orders”, the regulator’s spokesperson Khurram Mehran told Al Jazeera.

TikTok challenged the ruling saying it has guidelines to monitor content.

“TikTok is built upon the foundation of creative expression, with strong safeguards in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform,” the company said in a statement.

“In Pakistan we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines. We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun.”

In October, the PTA banned TikTok over similar allegations, saying the platform had failed to filter out “immoral and indecent” content.

Ten days later, it lifted the ban, saying Pakistani authorities had been assured by TikTok’s management that “they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality”.

The platform, which allows users to share short videos with each other, is hugely popular in the South Asian nation of 220 million people, and has more than 20 million active monthly users, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Popular Pakistani users on the platform have follower counts in the hundreds of thousands of users.

Tightly controlled

Use of the internet is heavily regulated in Pakistan with the PTA empowered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to block content on a broad range of criteria, including for being against “the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or … public order, decency or morality”.

Rights groups say the process and criteria of blocking content has long been opaque and often violates citizens’ rights to freedom of expression.

The country scored 26 out of 100 on the US-based Freedom House’s 2020 Freedom of the Net index, which said, “The online environment in Pakistan is tightly controlled by the government.”

In November, Pakistan passed a draconian new set of regulations to strengthen the PTA’s powers under PECA and requiring social media platforms with more than 500,000 users to establish offices in Pakistan.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Warren Buffett joins $100bn club, highlighting K-shaped recovery

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saw his net worth jump to $100.4bn on Wednesday [File: Bloomberg]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Brazil’s hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan

COVID-19 patients are cared for in an area that was improvised to accommodate more patients at the public HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil [File: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]

US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as recovery picks up pace

Many economists suggest that the combination of federal aid, the rising pace of coronavirus vaccinations, continually low borrowing rates and the increased willingness of consumers to spend will unleash a robust economic recovery in the United States later this year [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
Most Read

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Denmark, Norway suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

AstraZeneca said earlier this week its shots were subject to strict and rigorous quality controls and that there had been 'no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine' [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]

The banality of the British monarchy

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a CBS special the premiered on March 7, 2021 [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images]