Live
News

Netanyahu cancels planned UAE visit: Israeli broadcaster

Neither Israel nor the UAE formally confirmed the planned visit – the first by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf country.

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September [File: Miriam Alster/REUTERS]
Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September [File: Miriam Alster/REUTERS]
11 Mar 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday was cancelled, Israel’s public radio Kan said, citing a source involved in the planning.

Neither Israel nor the UAE has formally confirmed that such a visit – the first by the prime minister to the Gulf power – was to have taken place, nor that it was being reviewed.

Israeli media reported the planned visit on Wednesday, saying Netanyahu would meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Commentators deemed it as a chance for Netanyahu to flourish his diplomatic credentials ahead of Israel’s March 23 election.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media said the planned visit could be held up or cancelled by questions over the air route to the Gulf state and an illness suffered by Netanyahu’s wife.

Normalisation of relations

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September – only its third and fourth normalisation deals with Arab states in more than 70 years – as part of a US-brokered agreement. The three countries share common concerns about Iran.

The US-brokered deal under former President Donald Trump required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex the already illegally occupied West Bank – a step which could have scuppered the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Israel and the four Arab nations agreed to announce deals such as tourism and direct flights, and open embassies.

Saudi Arabia, a Gulf powerhouse and Islam’s birthplace, encouraged the rapprochement but has stopped short of recognising Israel itself.

Netanyahu, running in politically polarised Israel’s fourth election in two years largely on his role in its rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme, has also made his drive to forge new relations in the Gulf region a centrepiece of his campaign.

The most detailed of the accords was with the UAE. The nations agreed to approve bilateral deals on 15 areas of mutual interest, including finance, trade, aviation, energy, telecommunications, health, agriculture and water.

The two countries had nurtured clandestine security ties for years over a shared distrust of regional foe Iran.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday, Netanyahu called on voters to re-elect him on March 23 so he could achieve “more peace agreements” in the area while ensuring Iran “doesn’t arm itself with nuclear weapons”.

Iran denies its nuclear programme is aimed at developing atomic weaponry.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

COVID-19: Ten key moments in the pandemic

Countries across the world announced lockdowns and other restrictions to check the spread of COVID, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 last year. [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters/

Cambodia reports first COVID death amid new outbreak

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]

Amnesty denounces Saudi court’s upholding al-Hathloul’s sentence

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul makes her way to appear at a special criminal court for an appeals hearing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Ahmed Yosri/REUTERS]

Climbers to return to Mount Everest after Nepal’s COVID closure

Tents at the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal [File: Balazs Mohai/EPA]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Seven dead in Myanmar as Amnesty accuses army of ‘killing spree’

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the front lines after riot policemen fire sound-bombs and rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021 [AP]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on Magufuli’s health

After months of denying the presence of the virus, Magufuli revealed in February that some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but they recovered [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]