Live
News

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

International lawyer raises concerns that Osama al-Hasani was being targeted by the Saudi government for his political opinions.

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced al-Hasani, a businessman who previously worked at a Saudi university, to two years in prison [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced al-Hasani, a businessman who previously worked at a Saudi university, to two years in prison [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]
11 Mar 2021

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen, to Saudi Arabia, his wife said, in a case that has concerned rights groups.

His wife, Hanae, cried as she told Reuters over the phone on Wednesday: “I did not expect this verdict.”

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced al-Hasani, a businessman who previously worked at a Saudi university, to two years in prison.

Al-Hasani was arrested on February 8 when he arrived in the Moroccan city of Tangier, where he was planning to join his wife and four-month-old baby.

Rights concerns

International lawyers acting on behalf of al-Hasani have asked United Nations special rapporteurs to raise his case with Moroccan authorities.

A March 5 statement, issued by UK-based lawyer Haydee Dijkstal, who is acting as the international counsel for al-Hasani, cited concerns that he was being targeted by the Saudi Arabian government for his political opinions.

“The submissions raised concerns that Mr al-Hasani is being targeted by the Government of Saudi Arabia for political opinions he has expressed which have been critical of the Government, and that his rights to freedom of expression and association are therefore being violated as result of his arrest in Morocco, and might be irreparably violated if he is extradited to Saudi Arabia,” said the statement.

“Special Rapporteurs were asked to look to Saudi Arabia’s evidenced pattern of abuse and violations of detainees as demonstrating the credible and real risk that Mr al-Hasani will not receive a fair trial in Saudi Arabia, and that his fundamental due process rights and right to health and safety would be at significant risk in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

A Moroccan justice ministry official said the arrest took place following an Interpol notice filed by Saudi Arabia, adding that al-Hasani is wanted by the Saudis for a penal code matter involving theft.

A source who had attended a hearing leading up to the court decision said the defence had pointed out that Saudi documents mention that al-Hasani was born to a Moroccan father, which makes him a Moroccan under Morocco’s laws.

Moroccan law prevents the extradition of Moroccans to other countries, the source quoted lawyers saying.

“Morocco has ratified an anti-torture convention and should abstain from extraditing a national to a state where he may endure torture,” Khadija Ryadi of Moroccan rights group AMDH, said last week.

The Australian government said on Thursday it was in contact with Moroccan authorities about the matter.

“The circumstances of his detention and possible extradition are of concern to Australia,” a spokesperson for the foreign affairs department told the Guardian.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Netanyahu cancels planned UAE visit: Israeli broadcaster

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September [File: Miriam Alster/REUTERS]

COVID-19: Ten key moments in the pandemic

Countries across the world announced lockdowns and other restrictions to check the spread of COVID, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 last year. [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters/

Cambodia reports first COVID death amid new outbreak

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]

Amnesty denounces Saudi court’s upholding al-Hathloul’s sentence

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul makes her way to appear at a special criminal court for an appeals hearing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Ahmed Yosri/REUTERS]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Seven dead in Myanmar as Amnesty accuses army of ‘killing spree’

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the front lines after riot policemen fire sound-bombs and rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021 [AP]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on Magufuli’s health

After months of denying the presence of the virus, Magufuli revealed in February that some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but they recovered [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]