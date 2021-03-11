Live
News|Football

‘Justice for Diego’: Argentines demand answers in Maradona death

An expert panel in Argentina is investigating whether medical negligence contributed to football icon’s death last year.

Fans of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died in November last year, protest in central Buenos Aires on March 10 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Fans of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died in November last year, protest in central Buenos Aires on March 10 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
11 Mar 2021

Hundreds of Argentines protested on Wednesday to demand justice in the death of Diego Maradona, as experts met earlier this week to investigate how the football legend died and whether there had been any medical negligence in his case.

Demonstrators donned Argentinian football jerseys, held banners and flags emblazoned with Maradona’s face, as well as a cut-out of the superstar, during a rally in central Buenos Aires, the capital.

“He did not die, they killed him!” the organisers of the rally said in materials sent out on social media. “Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty.”

Considered one of the world’s greatest football players, the 60-year-old died in November after suffering a heart attack in the city of Tigre.

Maradona holds godlike status in his home country after leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986, and tens of thousands of Argentines poured out into streets after his death to pay tribute and say goodbye.

A fan of Diego Maradona shows a tattoo of him during a protest to demand justice for the late Argentine soccer legend, in Buenos Aires on March 10 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo, reporting from Buenos Aires on Wednesday, said the protesters “are convinced that Diego Maradona’s entourage – the people that surrounded him before his death – are responsible” for his death.

“People blocked this road… There’s lots of police. There’s been some small clashes between the police and fans,” Bo said.

On Monday, a medical board convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor met to analyse Maradona’s death on November 25, just weeks after he underwent brain surgery on a blood clot.

Investigators are looking at whether members of Maradona’s medical team did not adequately treat him and whether to bring a case forward for wrongful death, a conviction for which could result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The panel of experts, made up of 10 official specialists and 10 more selected by the interested parties, is due to deliver its findings in two or three weeks.

Considered one of the world’s greatest football players, the 60-year-old superstar led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are under investigation as well as two nurses, a nursing coordinator and a medical coordinator.

“Prosecutors in Argentina are convinced that his entourage are responsible for his death,” Bo reported.

In late December, an autopsy showed that Maradona – who had battled alcohol and drug addiction for much of his life – did not consume alcohol or illegal narcotics in the days before his death.

It revealed that he had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs, however.

Maradona also had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments, an official told the Reuters news agency at that time.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Myanmar’s military on ‘killing spree’ against protesters: Amnesty

Riot police hold their firearms as they face off with protesters in the capital, Naypyidaw on Monday [Stringer/AFP]

‘Nothing could have prepared us for what we saw’

A new team of firefighters arrive in Natori, Japan to help look for survivors following the devastating tsunami of 2011. Teams from across Japan battled through sub-zero temperatures, no electricity and a severe shortage of fuel [Steve Chao/AL JAZEERA]

Brazil hits new daily COVID deaths record as crisis escalates

Relatives of Luiz Alves, 63, who died from COVID-19, react at his funeral at Inhauma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 10 [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

US Senate confirms two more key Biden cabinet picks

President Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and Urban Development secretary, Marcia Fudge was confirmed by the Senate [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies at 56

Hamed Bakayoko, Ivory Coast's new Defense minister, talks as he Hamed Bakayoko was appointed as Ivory Coast's prime minister in July 2020 [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq: Beyond the symbolism

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani met with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. [Ayatollah al-Sistani's Media Office via AFP]