Live
News

Egypt: At least 20 dead in Cairo clothing factory fire

Fifteen fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the huge blaze as smoke billowed over the area.

Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at a furniture factory in Obour, east of Cairo, in July 2015 [File: Mohammed Asad/AP]
Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze at a furniture factory in Obour, east of Cairo, in July 2015 [File: Mohammed Asad/AP]
11 Mar 2021

At least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured on Thursday in a clothing factory fire on the eastern outskirts of the Egyptian capital.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the four-story plant in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area, was not immediately known, according to a statement released by the government.

Fifteen fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the huge blaze as smoke billowed over the area. Ambulances were ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals.

The state prosecutor has tasked a team with investigating the fire, medical sources told AFP news agency.

Egypt has had a string of fires in recent years, as shoddy buildings have been constructed without safety standards amid a security vacuum following its 2011 revolution.

Last month, a fire in an unlicensed shoe warehouse in the capital’s twin city Giza engulfed a 13-storey building overlooking a major highway. Residents were evacuated but no casualties were reported.

In 2020, a major fire broke out next to a busy Cairo highway as a leak from an oil pipeline set ablaze by passing cars left 17 people hurt.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

US legislators want sanctions on MBS. Will they succeed?

Human rights advocates and legislators are pressuring the Biden administration to do more to punish the crown prince of Saudi Arabia for his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi [File: Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]

COVID-19 has already wiped out 6 million jobs, EU study finds

People wait outside a government-run job centre amid the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, November 4, 2020 [File: Juan Medina/Reuters]

‘Toe the line’: Belarusian Eurovision song entry riles opposition

Galasy ZMesta, a guitar, drums and tambourine band, has been an outspoken critic of mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko and called them an attempt to destroy the country [BelTA/Handout via Reuters]

Ban on Afghan schoolgirls singing in public slammed

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said the decision was made after parents complained that students had too much schoolwork [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Most Read

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

The banality of the British monarchy

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a CBS special the premiered on March 7, 2021 [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Denmark, Norway suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

AstraZeneca said earlier this week its shots were subject to strict and rigorous quality controls and that there had been 'no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine' [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]