Live
News|Politics

China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates

Critics say the move will be one of the final nails in the coffin of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

The vote aims to place the power of governing Hong Kong 'firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong', according to a National People's Congress spokesman [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS]
The vote aims to place the power of governing Hong Kong 'firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong', according to a National People's Congress spokesman [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS]
11 Mar 2021

China’s rubber-stamp parliament has voted for changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system including powers to veto candidates, as Beijing moves to establish a “patriotic” government after huge pro-democracy rallies in the city.

On Thursday, 2,895 members of the National People’s Congress voted to approve the plan, with zero opposition and only one abstention – a move which critics say will be one of the final nails in the coffin of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

The decision aims to place the power of governing the city “firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong,” according to parliamentary spokesman Wang Chen.

Beijing has acted decisively to dismantle Hong Kong’s democratic pillars after massive and sometimes violent protests rocked the financial hub in 2019.

At last year’s meeting of the National People’s Congress, the Communist Party leadership imposed a sweeping national security law on the finance hub.

That has since been used to jail dozens of democracy campaigners and has defanged the protest movement in a city which had enjoyed greater political freedoms than on the mainland under the “one country, two systems” rule.

Although the exact shape of the latest changes is unclear in China’s opaque political system, the vote clears the path towards a “qualification vetting system” for the electoral process in Hong Kong.

A Beijing-controlled election committee in the city would also be tasked with “electing a large proportion of Legislative Council members,” Wang added, referring to the city’s LegCo assembly.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was “delighted” with China’s plan for Hong Kong, adding that the government will step up efforts to “enhance” people’s understanding of national security.

Hong Kong’s ‘Guardian Council’

But Galileo Cheng, a senior officer of the Hong Kong Catholic Institution Staff Association, said that the new system of vetting would be similar to that of Iran’s Guardian Council “to screen out all pan-democratic or non ‘patriots’ to run elections”.

China had committed to giving Hong Kong a degree of autonomy when it reverted from British colonial rule in 1997, a status that has unravelled in recent months – drawing international criticism.

Until recently Hong Kong has maintained a veneer of choice, allowing a small and vocal opposition to flourish at certain local elections.

Generally, when Hong Kongers are allowed to vote, they vote in droves for pro-democracy candidates.

In recent years, however, authorities have ramped up the disqualification of politicians either sitting in the city’s semi-elected legislature or standing as candidates, based on their political views.

Last month Hong Kong announced its own plans to pass a law vetting all public officials for their political loyalty to Beijing.

Wang had said the “chaos in Hong Kong society shows that there are obvious loopholes and defects in the current electoral system”, giving an opportunity for “anti-China forces in Hong Kong” to seize power.

Source : AFP, Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Honduran president denies drug trafficking accusations

Hernandez, a lawyer who came to power in January 2014 and is in his second term, has styled himself as a champion in the fight against drugs [File: Honduras' Presidency/Handout via Reuters]

Seven dead in Myanmar as Amnesty accuses army of ‘killing spree’

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the front lines after riot policemen fire sound-bombs and rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021 [AP]

Libyan military frees more than 100 migrants from traffickers

Libya has become the main transit point for people hoping to reach Europe [File: Mahmud Turkia/AFP]

Sri Lanka invites Myanmar’s ‘incumbent FM’, denies endorsing coup

A group of rights activists protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in front of the Myanmar embassy in Colombo [Chamila Karunarathne/EPA]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Myanmar’s military on ‘killing spree’ against protesters: Amnesty

Riot police hold their firearms as they face-off with protesters in the capital, Naypyidaw on Monday [Stringer/AFP]

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on Magufuli’s health

After months of denying the presence of the virus, Magufuli revealed in February that some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but they recovered [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]