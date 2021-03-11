Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Cambodia reports first COVID death amid new outbreak

Cambodia has among fewest coronavirus cases in Asia, with just 1,124 infections recorded in total, but cases are rising.

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]
Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]
11 Mar 2021

Cambodia has reported its first death from the coronavirus amid its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, after a 50-year-old man succumbed to the virus after testing positive less than two weeks ago.

With just 1,124 coronavirus infections recorded in total, Cambodia has among the fewest cases in Asia – although a sharp rise in infections since February 20 has seen its overall tally more than double.

The man died mid-morning on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.

It said he tested positive on February 27 and was a driver for a Chinese national who lived in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, who was also infected.

According to the Health Ministry, the new outbreak was traced to a foreign resident who broke quarantine in a hotel and went to a nightclub in early February. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on February 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

The government has since extended the closures for more than two weeks for schools, gyms, concert halls, museums and other entertainment venues in Phnom Penh, nearby Kandal province and the coastal province of Sihanoukville.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry said 39 cases were reported from local transmission.

The Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million people is located next to Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, which have all been successful in keeping coronavirus outbreaks under control.

 

The country began its vaccination campaign in February with 600,000 doses of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine. It also received 324,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this month that were donated by and produced in India.

Cambodia passed a strict virus prevention bill in March.

The new law specifies a prison term of three years for breaking quarantine orders and up to 20 years in jail for any organised group intentionally spreading the virus.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng called it “a strong legal base for the government … to protect lives and public health”.

Human rights groups say the law could be used to suppress dissent in a country that has seen successive crackdowns on opposition voices under strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hun Sen is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, having held power for 36 years using methods that critics say include jailing political opponents and activists.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Netanyahu cancels planned UAE visit: Israeli broadcaster

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September [File: Miriam Alster/REUTERS]

COVID-19: Ten key moments in the pandemic

Countries across the world announced lockdowns and other restrictions to check the spread of COVID, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 last year. [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters/

Amnesty denounces Saudi court’s upholding al-Hathloul’s sentence

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul makes her way to appear at a special criminal court for an appeals hearing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Ahmed Yosri/REUTERS]

Climbers to return to Mount Everest after Nepal’s COVID closure

Tents at the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal [File: Balazs Mohai/EPA]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Seven dead in Myanmar as Amnesty accuses army of ‘killing spree’

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the front lines after riot policemen fire sound-bombs and rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021 [AP]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on Magufuli’s health

After months of denying the presence of the virus, Magufuli revealed in February that some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but they recovered [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]