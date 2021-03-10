Live
US imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader

Biden administration sanctions two children of Min Aung Hlaing over Myanmar military coup and crackdown on protesters.

A girl holds a picture of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing with his face crossed out during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, outside a UN venue in Bangkok, Thailand on February 6 [File: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
10 Mar 2021

The United States has imposed sanctions on two children of Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, as pressure ramps up following a brutal crackdown on demonstrators in the wake of the army’s coup last month.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said it had sanctioned Min Aung Hlaing’s two adult children, Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, and six companies they control.

The sanctions are in response to the coup and an intensified crackdown on peaceful protesters who oppose the takeover that overthrew elected officials, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who won a national election in November.

“The leaders of the coup, and their adult family members, should not be able to continue to derive benefits from the regime as it resorts to violence and tightens its stranglehold on democracy,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We will not hesitate to take further action against those who instigate violence and suppress the will of the people. These sanctions are directed at those responsible for the coup, in support of the people of Burma.”

The new sanctions come amid growing calls for accountability amid a deadly crackdown by Myanmar security forces on protesters, who have taken to the streets to denounce the military coup.

This week, Myanmar police officers who fled to India recounted how they were ordered to fire on demonstrators.

Tha Peng, a 27-year-old police lance corporal, told the Reuters news agency that he was ordered to shoot at protesters to disperse them in the town of Khampat on February 27. His superiors told him to “shoot till they are dead”, Tha Peng said.

The Myanmar military has said it is acting with restraint in handling what it has described as demonstrations by “riotous protesters”, whom it accuses of attacking police and harming national security and stability.

The military response to now-daily protests has become increasingly violent with at least 60 people thought to have been killed in the crackdowns and nearly 2,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that is monitoring the arrests.

An injured resident, who was shot with rubber bullets as security force destroyed barricades erected by protesters against the military coup, in Yangon on March 9, 2021 [STR/AFP]
Earlier on Wednesday, Myanmar security forces stormed a compound housing striking railway workers and surrounded hundreds of anti-coup protesters in two locations in the main city of Yangon.

Reuters reported that more than 100 people were arrested at the two sites. “Some of [the protesters] were severely beaten,” a local rescue worker told the AFP news agency.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

