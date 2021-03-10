Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil registers record new daily COVID death toll

The country reports a daily total of 1,972 new deaths and 70,764 new cases of COVID-19.

More than 11.1 million people have caught the virus in the country, while at least 268,370 have died [Michael Dantas/AFP]
More than 11.1 million people have caught the virus in the country, while at least 268,370 have died [Michael Dantas/AFP]
10 Mar 2021

Brazil has registered record daily COVID-19 deaths as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms hospitals and vaccinations progress slowly.

The health ministry reported on Tuesday a daily total of 1,972 new deaths in the country, which has the world’s second-highest overall toll, exceeded only by the United States.

It also reported 70,764 new cases of COVID-19, meaning 11.1 million people have now caught the virus in the country, while at least 268,370 have died.

The previous daily death record was set on March 3 with just over 1,900 fatalities. The figure has been rising steadily over the past two weeks.

Brazil is facing a dire situation with intensive care units more than 80 percent occupied in 25 of Brazil’s 27 state capitals, according to a report released on Tuesday by public health institute Fiocruz.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro, who flouts expert advice on fighting the coronavirus, urged Brazilians to “stop whining” about COVID-19 and renewed his attacks on stay-at-home measures.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged the country to take aggressive steps, warning that Brazil could affect its neighbours and beyond if it did not take the coronavirus seriously.

Brazil’s vaccine campaign is progressing slowly. A total of 8.6 million people (4.1 percent of the population) have received a first dose of vaccine, and only 2.9 million have received a second dose.

The vaccines under use in Brazil are CoronaVac, which was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Armenian PM Pashinyan says army chief of staff dismissed

Pashinyan has been in power since 2018 [File: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP]

Afghan Buddha in virtual return, 20 years after Taliban destroyed

Afghan boys play football in front of the gaping niche where a giant Buddha statue once stood in Bamiyan [File: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]

Myanmar generals hire lobbyist as anti-coup protests continue

People run as police fire tear gas during protests in Yangon [AFP]

‘Appalled’: UN urges probe into killing of Philippine activists

Duterte's spokesman said the government will investigate the latest deadly incident, but insisted that the order for troops to kill communist rebels is 'legal' [File: Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Most Read

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq: Beyond the symbolism

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani met with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. [Ayatollah al-Sistani's Media Office via AFP]

TV presenter Piers Morgan leaves ITV after Meghan Markle comments

British TV presenter Piers Morgan cast doubt on Meghan Markle's comments during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

‘Shoot till they are dead’: Police who fled Myanmar reveal orders

Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay on Sunday [Reuters]