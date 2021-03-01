Suu Kyi appears in court as Myanmar protesters return to streets

New charge filed against Aung San Suu Kyi as police clamp down on protesters rallying in Yangon, a day after worst post-coup violence.

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in a court hearing via video link and was hit with a third charge, as anti-coup protesters rallied across the country again in defiance of a security force crackdown that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

The 75-year-old looked healthy as she took part in the court hearing on Monday from the capital, Naypyidaw, and asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters news agency.

The leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), which swept last November’s now-annulled election, has not been seen in public since her detention on February 1 when the military seized power, alleging widespread electoral fraud.

Shortly afterwards, she was charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios as well as violating a natural disaster law by staging a campaign rally during the COVID pandemic.

The third charge, added on Monday, was under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may “cause fear or alarm” or disrupt “public tranquillity”, Min Min Soe said.

The next hearing will be on March 15.

Police fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse more than 300 demonstrators near the Sin Yay Twin bus stop on Yangon's Insein Road at 10:45am. The protesters have retreated north to Butar Yone bus stop. Local residents are helping teargas victims.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/TESzaORqUu — Frontier Myanmar (@FrontierMM) March 1, 2021

Security forces used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the protesters on Bargayar Road in Sanchaung township. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/3fwLHWZNRJ — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) March 1, 2021

Khin Maung Zaw, a second lawyer for the deposed leader, said her legal team had not been able to speak to her ahead of the hearing.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February 1 coup, which brought a halt to the country’s tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule. It has drawn widespread international condemnation and hundreds of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.

As Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court, police in Yangon fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters gathered at multiple locations throughout the city.

Many of the protesters wore hard hats, while those at the front lines carried makeshift shields to protect themselves from security forces, who killed at least four people in Yangon and wounded dozens more the previous day.

In the city’s Kyauktada township, one protester was seen blacking out security cameras, while in other parts of the city, demonstrators taped to the ground hundreds of pictures of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, bearing the words: “Shame on you, dictator, we will never forgive you.”

Signs taped on the ground protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1 [Stringer/Reuters] Crowds also marched in the second city of Mandalay, while live video on Facebook showed a small crowd of protesters gathered across a street in Lashio, Shan State, chanting slogans as police marched towards them.

The new rallies came a day after the worst violence since the coup.

Clashes took place in various parts of the country on Sunday, as police opened fire on crowds in Yangon, Mandalay, Dawei and other places after tear gas and warning shots failed to clear protesters demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

Protesters take part in a ceremony to pray for those who died during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on February 28 [Ye Aung Thu/AFP] Some of the security forces belonged to units notorious for tough crackdowns on ethnic rebel groups.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said at least 270 people had been detained on Sunday, from a total of 1,132 it said had been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.

The arrests included one journalist who was beaten in northern Myitkyina, Kachin State, according to local outlet The 74 Media.

Several journalists documenting assaults by security forces on Saturday were also detained, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.

The United States has led global condemnation of Myanmar’s military rulers, imposing limited sanctions on the generals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Sunday’s crackdown as “abhorrent”, while Canada’s foreign minister, Marc Garneau, said the military’s use of lethal force against its own people was “appalling”. Both called for a united response.

Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar said it was clear the military’s assault on protesters would continue so the international community should ratchet up its response.

He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions from more countries on those behind the coup, sanctions on the military’s businesses and a UN Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court.

“Words of condemnation are welcome but insufficient. We must act,” Andrews said in a statement.

“The nightmare in Myanmar that is unfolding before our eyes will get worse. The world must act.”