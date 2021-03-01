Indian PM urges every eligible person to get vaccine in an effort to rid the country of the new coronavirus.

India’s prime minister has tweeted a photo of himself receiving a first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took his mask off to smile for the photo, said in a tweet that he urges every eligible person to get the vaccine in an effort to rid India of the new coronavirus.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS,” Modi tweeted on Monday, referring to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in the capital New Delhi.

“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free,” the Indian leader added.

India is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive beyond healthcare and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk.

Those now eligible to be vaccinated include people over 60, as well as those over 45 who have ailments such as heart disease or diabetes that make coronavirus infections more dangerous.