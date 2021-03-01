Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Fauci urges Americans to accept any of three COVID vaccines

All three of the US-approved jabs are ‘really quite good’, the top US infectious disease official says.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, receives his first dose of the Moderna vaccine [Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters]
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, receives his first dose of the Moderna vaccine [Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters]
1 Mar 2021

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease official, is encouraging Americans to accept any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot.

The US government authorised Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, making it the third to be available in the country following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Both of those vaccines require two doses and need to be shipped frozen. The J&J vaccine can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.

“All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it,” Fauci said on Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press programme.

The J&J vaccine was given final approval for widespread use on Sunday.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed higher efficacy rates in trials that used two doses versus J&J’s single-shot vaccine.

Different goals

However, Fauci and other experts say direct comparison is difficult because the trials had different goals and J&J’s was conducted while more contagious new variants of the virus were circulating.

Fauci said studies are under way to determine their effectiveness and safety for children under 18, who are less likely to get sick from the virus.

Elementary-school students could get doses towards the end of the year or the beginning of next year, while high-school students could get it in the fall, Fauci said.

The new vaccine gives the US government another option as it tries to immunise as many Americans as quickly as possible.

About 14 percent of Americans received at least one dose so far, according to government data.

President Joe Biden has said there should be enough supply to vaccinate all Americans by the end of July.

COVID-19 has killed more than half a million people in the US, and states are clamouring for more vaccines to stem cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Daily infections have declined dramatically since their January peak, and some states have begun to loosen restrictions on public gatherings.

However, Fauci warned that caseloads could rise again if officials move too quickly.

“It’s really too premature right now to be pulling back too much,” he said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UN plans to raise nearly $4bn for Yemen amid threat of famine

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions pushed to the brink of famine in the six-year conflict [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid

The club confirmed that authorities were at the team's headquarters but did not provide any more details [Quique Garcia/EPA]

China ‘to provide 400,000 COVID vaccine doses’ to Afghanistan

A hospital worker receives the first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Kabul [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Hundreds rally in Bangladesh over writer’s death in prison

Bangladeshi students clash with police during the protest over Ahmed's death in Dhaka [Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP]
Most Read

Netanyahu claims Iran behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship docked in Dubai's Mina Rashid [Ali Haider/EPA]

Armenia: Protesters storm gov’t building amid political crisis

Protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arose in November after he signed a cease-fire ending a six-week war with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region [File: Artem Mikryukov/Reuters]

Trump says he won’t form new party, vows to unite Republicans

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28 [Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Khashoggi fiancee says MBS should be punished ‘without delay’

Cengiz said: 'following this report, there is no longer any political legitimacy for the crown prince' [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]