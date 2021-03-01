Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid

Police spokesperson says operation ongoing at Barcelona football club, several arrests made.

A police operation is ongoing at Barcelona football club and several arrests have been made, a police spokesperson said.

“We are in the process of carrying out an operation right now with agents of the financial crimes unit,” a police spokesman told AFP news agency without specifying the number of arrests made or their identities.

The club confirmed that authorities were at the team’s headquarters but did not provide any more details.

The police operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.

Barcelona football club has been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In October last year, Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as the club’s president along with the board of directors.

