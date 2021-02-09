Live
News|Donald Trump

US Justice Department asks most Trump-era prosecutors to resign

Attorneys leading probes of Hunter Biden’s taxes, origins of the Russia probe, and the January 6 insurrection to remain.

US special counsel John Durham will continue to pursue a counter-investigation into the origins of the 2016 FBI probe of the Trump campaign's links to Russia [File: Bob Child/AP Photo)
US special counsel John Durham will continue to pursue a counter-investigation into the origins of the 2016 FBI probe of the Trump campaign's links to Russia [File: Bob Child/AP Photo)
9 Feb 2021

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday asked most federal prosecutors appointed during former President Donald Trump’s term to resign, though a few handling politically sensitive Trump-era investigations are expected to remain in place.

While most top prosecutors will depart, as is routine when a new president is elected, Acting Attorney General Robert Wilkinson intends to ask Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing a tax probe of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, to remain in office, a department official told Reuters.

John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of federal investigations of links between Trump, his entourage and Russia, will also continue his work but will resign his position as US attorney in Connecticut, the official said.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” Wilkinson said in a statement.
A second law enforcement official told Reuters that the Justice Department is also expected to ask Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, to continue to play a major role in overseeing his office’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol siege.

The White House said the decision to leave in place a few officials who are handling sensitive investigations underscored Biden’s commitment to maintaining an independent Justice Department.

“The president has also made clear that he wants to restore the independence of the Department of Justice and to ensure it remains free of any undue political influence,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Meanwhile, US senators are also reviewing applications for possible US attorney candidates, staff in several congressional offices told Reuters.

Customarily the two senators from each state help vet candidates and must sign off on the nomination before it can proceed, though that practice fell by the wayside during the Trump administration.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Ghana Parliament shuts down over COVID outbreak among MPs, staff

Ghana has reported 73,003 coronavirus cases, including 482 deaths, since the pandemic began [Natalija Gormalova/AFP]

Boeing lied about 737 MAX after deadly crashes, shareholders say

In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had 'robust and well-established mechanisms' in place for evaluating the 737 MAX's safety profile before it ever left the ground [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]

Palestinian factions agree to ‘respect and accept’ poll results

The two groups and 12 other Palestinian factions pledged 'to abide by the timetable' for balloting and 'respect and accept' the results [File: Palestinian president's office via Reuters]

US civil rights groups call on Biden to end federal executions

A group of prominent civil rights groups sent a letter to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging him to halt federal capital punishment [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s second impeachment trial begins

National Guard troops stand guard at the US Capitol during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. [Win McNamee/AFP]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

Iran: Armed forces member involved in nuclear scientist’s killing

Mourners sit next to the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [File: Reuters]