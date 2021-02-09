Live
Live updates
News|Donald Trump

Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump set to begin: Live

Trump is accused of ‘incitement of insurrection’ for his actions and words leading up to the deadly US Capitol riot.

Members of the National Guard patrol at the US Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Members of the National Guard patrol at the US Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
By 
Joseph Stepansky
9 Feb 2021
    • The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin at 1pm ET (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday.
    • Tuesday’s proceedings will focus on the constitutionality of holding impeachment proceedings for a former president, with up to four hours of debate allocated to the issue. If a simple majority votes to proceed, the prosecution and defence will have 16 hours each to present their case.
    • House impeachment managers will argue that Trump’s campaign of misinformation to overturn the victory of President Joe Biden, and his comments to supporters before the US Capitol riot on January 6, amounted to “incitement of insurrection”.
    • Trump’s defence will argue that he cannot be convicted after leaving office, and that his words are protected as free speech.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of the impeachment trial. This is Joseph Stepansky.

House managers: Trump ‘has no good defense’

In a legal papers filed on Tuesday, House impeachment managers argued that a pre-trial brief filed by the Trump campaign “confirms that he has no good defense of his incitement of an insurrection against the Nation he swore an oath to protect”.

“Instead, he tries to shift the blame onto his supporters, and he invokes a set of flawed legal theories that would allow Presidents to incite violence and overturn the democratic process without fear of consequences,” they wrote.

The managers also rejected the argument that they do not have jurisdiction over Trump since he has left office, saying the interpretation is “rejected by scholars across the political spectrum”.

House impeachment managers to present new evidence

House impeachment managers, who will serve as prosecutors in Trump’s impeachment trial, will present evidence not previously seen to bolster their case, senior aides told reporters on Tuesday.

The aides would not tell reporters whether the managers will call witnesses to testify, if it is allowed in the trial rules passed by the Senate.

On Tuesday, House impeachment manager Ted Lieu tweeted: “We are ready.”

What to watch in Trump’s second impeachment trial

Nine House managers are set to argue that Trump’s actions and words amounted to “incitement of insurrection”, which they say is a “high crime” as laid out in the US Constitution.

Trump’s defence will argue the trial of a former president is unconstitutional and that Trump’s speech prior to the riot was not an incitement and was free speech protected by the constitution.

A two-thirds majority is required to convict the president, an extremely long shot given Democrats have only 50 seats in the 100-chamber body and that most Republicans have already staked out the position that the trial is unconstitutional.

Read more about what to watch for in the trial here.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol on January 6 [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]

The legal arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial

As the United States Senate opens its second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, senators will grapple with thorny political and legal questions as House managers – who are prosecuting the case – and Trump’s defence face off.

Those questions include whether or not it is constitutionally legal for a former president to face an impeachment trial. The consensus among constitutional scholars is that it is.

Senators will also be asked to determine whether Trump’s words incited the violent breach of the US Capitol on January 6 – as Congress met to certify Biden’s victory – and if those words are protected under freedom of speech.

Read more about those legal arguments here.

Trump supporters near the US Capitol on January 6 [File: Shay Horse/Getty]

Who’s who in Trump’s impeachment trial

Nine House impeachment managers, selected by speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as prosecutors in the case against Trump.

The former president’s defence will be lead by David Schoen, a criminal defence lawyer who previously represented Trump ally Roger Stone on charges of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Bruce Castor, a former Pennsylvania district attorney known for his decision not to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005 after a woman accused the entertainer of sexual assault.

Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest serving legislator in the chamber, will preside over the trial. That role is usually reserved for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. John Roberts, who oversaw Trump’s first impeachment trial, declined to take part in this trial.

Find out more about the key players in Trump’s impeachment here.

Impeachment managers deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump on January 25 [File: Melina Mara/Reuters]
Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Iran: Armed forces member involved in nuclear scientist’s killing

Mourners sit next to the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [File: Reuters]

Will Biden’s stimulus plan help reduce child poverty in the US?

The proposed expansion to the United States' child tax credit would likely help about 20 million lower-income people [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Kobe Bryant crash: Pilot broke rules, was disoriented in clouds

US safety investigators said the pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter apparently violated federal standards before crashing, killing Bryant and eight others [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Navajo Nation outpaces much of US in delivering COVID vaccines

US Public Health Service Captain Jefferson Fredy, a member of the Navajo Nation and the chief of pharmacy at the Crownpoint Service Unit, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Crownpoint Healthcare Facility in the Navajo Area IHS on December 14, 2020 [Courtesy of IHS]
Most Read

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

‘I won’t be silent’: Women in Kuwait speak out against harassment

Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, who has more than 2.5 million social media followers, sparked the campaign [Screengrab/Youtube]

Iran could pursue nuclear arms, intelligence chief warns

The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi on Tuesday mark a rare occasion in which a government official said Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear programme [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]