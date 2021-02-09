Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Ghana Parliament shuts down over COVID outbreak among MPs, staff

At least 17 members of parliament and 151 support staff infected with the coronavirus.

Ghana has reported 73,003 coronavirus cases, including 482 deaths, since the pandemic began [Natalija Gormalova/AFP]
Ghana has reported 73,003 coronavirus cases, including 482 deaths, since the pandemic began [Natalija Gormalova/AFP]
9 Feb 2021

Ghana’s Parliament has shut down for at least three weeks over a surge in coronavirus cases among lawmakers and staff.

At least 17 members of parliament and 151 support staff have been infected with the coronavirus, which had already forced lawmakers to limit their assembly meetings.

The speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin, announced on Tuesday that the legislature would be in recess until March 2 to make way for “disinfection and sanitisation of the premises”.

“I have, in consultation with leadership, decided that sitting of the House be adjourned for three weeks,” said Bagbin, adding that Parliament’s appointments committee would continue to meet to consider the ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was re-elected in December.

The West African country has reported 73,003 coronavirus cases, including 482 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Large social gatherings such as funerals, weddings and parties are banned and the country’s land and sea borders have remained closed to human traffic since March 2020 while beaches, night clubs, cinemas and pubs continue to remain shut.

Last month, Ghanaian soldiers were forced to intervene in Parliament to quell a clash between opposing parties in chaotic scenes during the vote for the speaker.

The new Parliament is split down the middle between the two main parties, posing the risk of political gridlock.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Boeing lied about 737 MAX after deadly crashes, shareholders say

In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had 'robust and well-established mechanisms' in place for evaluating the 737 MAX's safety profile before it ever left the ground [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]

US Justice Department asks most Trump-era prosecutors to resign

US special counsel John Durham will continue to pursue a counter-investigation into the origins of the 2016 FBI probe of the Trump campaign's links to Russia [File: Bob Child/AP Photo)

Palestinian factions agree to ‘respect and accept’ poll results

The two groups and 12 other Palestinian factions pledged 'to abide by the timetable' for balloting and 'respect and accept' the results [File: Palestinian president's office via Reuters]

US civil rights groups call on Biden to end federal executions

A group of prominent civil rights groups sent a letter to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging him to halt federal capital punishment [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s second impeachment trial begins

National Guard troops stand guard at the US Capitol during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. [Win McNamee/AFP]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]

Iran: Armed forces member involved in nuclear scientist’s killing

Mourners sit next to the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [File: Reuters]