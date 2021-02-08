Live
Flood kills dozens in Morocco underground factory

Rescue workers recover 24 bodies from Tangier property and rescue 10 survivors, state media reports.

8 Feb 2021

At least 24 people have been killed after heavy rain caused a flood in an illegal underground textile workshop in a private house in Morocco, the state news agency reported.

Rescue workers recovered 24 bodies from the Tangier property and rescued 10 survivors who were taken to hospital, the MAP agency said on Monday, citing local authorities.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been in the building at the time, but authorities said rescue operations were continuing and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had been launched.

Morocco’s informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers often work in unsafe conditions.

More to follow… 

Source : News Agencies
