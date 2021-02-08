Live
News|Media

Australia says China has formally arrested TV anchor for spying

Cheng Lei, who has been held for nearly six months, is accused of ‘illegally supplying state secrets overseas’.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been formally accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas" [File: Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)/ Australia Global Alumni via AFP]
Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been formally accused of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas" [File: Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)/ Australia Global Alumni via AFP]
8 Feb 2021

Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist who worked as an anchor for Chinese state television, has been formally arrested for “illegally supplying state secrets overseas”, Australia said on Monday, nearly six months after she suddenly disappeared in China.

Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne said Chinese authorities informed her that Cheng Lei was formally arrested on February 5. She was last seen in August.

“Chinese authorities have advised that Ms Cheng was arrested on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas,” Payne said in a statement.

Cheng was picked up in August and held under what China calls “residential surveillance at a designated location” (RSDL) – a form of detention under which the authorities detain people for as long as six months without access to family members or a lawyer.

Her family, meanwhile, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that her two children, now living with their grandmother in Melbourne, were devastated by her disappearance.

“I think at nine and 11, you’re old enough to understand a little bit about why Mum isn’t here or why Mum isn’t able to contact you,” Louisa Wen, Cheng’s niece and a spokeswoman for the family, told the ABC. “But I feel like the children don’t fully understand the situation, so it’s probably quite tough on the kids wondering what’s going on.”

Cheng was one of CGTN’s most high-profile presenters and conducted interviews with top chief executives for the channel’s Global Business and BizTalk shows. Her children had gone back to Australia after the COVID-19 outbreak shut their Beijing school early last year.

Cheng was detained shortly after Australia raided the homes of four Chinese journalists in Sydney who were working for the country’s state media. Tensions were already high amid concerns about Chinese influence and interference at Australian universities and after the Australian government called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Beijing has since imposed trade tariffs and anti-dumping probes on multiple Australian products, including wine, beef, barley and coal.

Payne said Australian diplomats had visited Cheng six times since she was detained, most recently on January 27.

“The Australian Government has raised its serious concerns about Ms Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention,” she said.

“We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.”

Cheng’s family said the conditions of her detention were getting worse and restrictions on exercise and letter-writing tightened.

Cheng was the second high-profile Australian citizen to be held in Beijing after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage.

Her detention raised alarm among foreign journalists in China and two other Australian reporters – Bill Birtles and Michael Smith – fled the country last September shortly after being questioned about Cheng.

 

Source : AFP, Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Myanmar protests continue amid calls for a general strike

A nurse shows the three-finger salute as she takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi [Stringer/ Reuters]

Indian firm bets on local manufacturing, stock soars 824 percent

Dixon Technologies is on track to producing 50 million smartphones this year [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]

UK academics investigated over China-linked research: Report

China's hypersonic missiles DF-17 were displayed during the celebrations to mark 70 years of the People's Republic of China [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]
Most Read

14 dead, nearly 170 missing as Himalayan glacier bursts in India

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand [Stringer/Reuters]

UAE spies monitored Michelle Obama, Sheikha Moza emails: Report

Communications intercepted by UAE spies included personal reflections, security details, and an itinerary change [File: Steve Marcus/Reuters]

South Africa suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine roll-out

The government plans to offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

US won’t lift Iran sanctions until nuclear deal compliance: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said Iran must make the first move in returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]