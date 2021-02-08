Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Afghanistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from India

Doses will initially be administered to the country’s health workers and elderly citizens with a history of chronic ailments.

Workers from the Afghan health ministry unload boxes of the Covishield vaccine donated by India, in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
Workers from the Afghan health ministry unload boxes of the Covishield vaccine donated by India, in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
8 Feb 2021

Afghanistan has received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from India, the first vaccines it has received to date.

The country is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) before it can use the vaccine, according to Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Health Wahid Majrooh who spoke to reporters at Kabul airport as he received the consignment on Sunday.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is being produced by the Serum Institute of India, and New Delhi has embarked on a programme of distributing the vaccine to its neighbours.

Once approved, the doses will initially be administered to the country’s health workers and elderly citizens with a history of chronic ailments as per the guidelines issued by the WHO, Majrooh said.

“The vaccines we have received are under the WHO certification process. According to our conversation with WHO, they told us that the approval process of this vaccine certification takes a week to 10 days.”

 

Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation program at the health ministry, said the doses would be stored in Kabul until the emergency authorisation was received.

The coronavirus was first recorded in Afghanistan in February 2020. At the time, thousands of Afghan migrant workers were returning from neighbouring Iran, which was the worst-affected nation in the region.

In the following months, Afghanistan, already racked by decades of war, was ravaged by the diseases, particularly in capital Kabul.

In August last year, a health ministry survey revealed that 10 million people – nearly a third of the country’s population – had been infected with the coronavirus.

The country of 32 million people has limited testing capacity, but recent months have seen a decline in new infections, with officials registering more than 55,300 confirmed cases so far and nearly 2,400 deaths.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

In Myanmar, protesters urge police to join democracy fight

Police observe the weekend's protests in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city. Protesters hope to convince the officers to join their side [Andrew Nachemson/Al Jazeera]

Why glaciers burst and send floods downstream

People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India [Reuters]

The ‘Facebook revolutions’ that weren’t

A protester holding a placard in Tahrir Square referring to Facebook and Twitter , acknowledging the role played by social media during the 2011 Egyptian Revolution. (Wikimedia Commons / Sherif 9282)

Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes

Netanyahu blasted the charges as 'fabricated and ludicrous' ahead of his first court appearance in May and claimed to be the victim of a witch-hunt [File: Yonatan Sindel/Reuters]
Most Read

In Pictures: The deadly glacier collapse in Indian Himalayas

A chunk of Himalayan glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood that has killed more than a dozen people so far. [Arvind Moudgil/EPA]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

14 dead, 170 missing after Himalayan glacier bursts in India

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand [Stringer/Reuters]

Myanmar protests continue amid calls for a general strike

Protesters march on a street in Yangon [AFP]