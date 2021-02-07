Live
News|Joe Biden

US won’t lift Iran sanctions until nuclear deal compliance: Biden

US and Iran remain at an impasse over which country will make the first move in returning to the 2015 deal.

US President Joe Biden has said Iran must make the first move in returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]
US President Joe Biden has said Iran must make the first move in returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]
7 Feb 2021

President Joe Biden has said the United States will not lift sanctions on Iran before the country returns to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the latest impasse in an ongoing standoff between the two nations.

Biden was asked during a CBS News interview if Washington would lift sanctions to bring Tehran back to the deal, which saw the Iranian government agree to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

“No,” Biden answered, according to a clip of the interview posted online on Sunday.

During his presidential campaign, Biden had said he hoped to return to the Iran nuclear deal and to bring Tehran, which has been increasingly breaching limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiles, back into compliance.

But since taking office, his administration has taken a harder line, saying US negotiators would not engage with their Iranian counterparts until Tehran returns to full compliance.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 as part of his “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Washington must first return to its commitments under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), before Tehran would do the same.

“If they want Iran to return to its JCPOA commitments, the US must completely lift sanctions. And not just verbally, on paper. They must revoke the sanctions in action and we will verify it,” said Khamenei, in his first comments on the situation since Biden took office.

He also said the European signatories that have been trying to salvage the deal – Germany, France and the United Kingdom – have no right to set conditions.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested that a European Union official could coordinate a “synchronised” return to the deal.

Zarif also urged the US to move quickly, noting that legislation passed by Iran’s parliament forces the government to harden its stance on February 21. Presidential elections in June could also complicate a return to diplomacy.

Later on Sunday, a senior Biden administration official told the Reuters news agency that “there is nothing changed in the US position”.

“The United States wants Iran to come back into [compliance with] its JCPOA commitments and if does, the United States will do the same,” the official said.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty

Palestinian postal codes would also help put an end to the Israeli seizure of shipments from abroad, said the Palestinian Authority [File: Fadi Arouri/Reuters]

South Africa suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine roll-out

The government plans to offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

US ending aid to Saudi-led forces in Yemen, but questions persist

Boys look on as workers use a hose to put down fire at a vehicle oil and tyres store hit by Saudi Arabia-led air raids in Sanaa, Yemen, in July 2020 [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

UN envoy for Yemen in Iran for talks on long-running conflict

Griffiths is scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials [File: Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency via Reuters]
Most Read

Many missing as Himalayan glacier bursts in India

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021 [Stringer/Reuters]

UAE spies monitored Michelle Obama, Sheikha Moza emails: Report

Communications intercepted by UAE spies included personal reflections, security details, and an itinerary change [File: Steve Marcus/Reuters]

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters

Haiti president alleges attempted coup amid dispute over term

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise says his mandate expires in February 2022, an interpretation of the constitution that has been rejected by the opposition [File: Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters]