Live
News

Security agents killed in central Somalia roadside bomb attack

Police say Abdirashid Abdunur, intelligence chief for Dhusamareeb town, was killed in the blast claimed by al-Shabab.

Map of Somalia showing the central town of Dhusamareeb [Al Jazeera]
Map of Somalia showing the central town of Dhusamareeb [Al Jazeera]
7 Feb 2021

A roadside bomb went off just outside the central Somalia town of Dhusamareeb on Sunday, killing 12 agents working for the National Intelligence and Security Agency, police said.

Those killed included Abdirashid Abdunur, the head of the intelligence agency in Dhusamareeb, police officer Mohamed Ahmed said.

The al-Qaeda-linked armed group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Political leaders have been meeting in Dhusamareeb, a town about 510 kilometres (317 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu, to try to resolve a dispute over how to hold an election due on Monday.

A deal on how to choose a new president on Monday has been elusive so far, threatening to unleash more political turmoil.

Somalia had initially aimed to hold its first direct election in more than 30 years but delays in preparations, and the government’s inability to rein in daily attacks by al-Shabab, meant switching to an indirect vote, with elders picking legislators who would choose a president.

However, regional authorities in at least two of Somalia’s five federal states, Puntland and Jubbaland, oppose holding the election for now.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

New Ebola case detected in eastern DRC

Health workers dressed in protective suits are seen at the Doctors Without Borders Ebola treatment centre in Goma, DRC [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Honduras hardened its abortion ban. These women remain undeterred

A woman speaks through a megaphone during a demonstration in favour of legalising abortion, after lawmakers approved a constitutional reform that would reinforce the ban, near the Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 25, 2021 [Fredy Rodriguez/Reuters]

Polls open in Ecuador’s tight presidential election

The vote takes place as Latin America is battling a second deadly wave of COVID-19 which has aggravated Ecuador's economic troubles [Sanchez Lindao/AFP]

Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies aged 67

Muhammad Ali, left, and Leon Spinks [Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images]
Most Read

Scores missing as Himalayan glacier bursts in India

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a massive flood of water, mud and debris flowing at Chamoli District after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (KK Productions via AP)

UAE spies monitored Michelle Obama, Sheikha Moza emails: Report

Communications intercepted by UAE spies included personal reflections, security details, and an itinerary change [File: Steve Marcus/Reuters]

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters

Iran calls for UN response over Israeli military action threat

Takht-Ravanchi said the UN must counter Israel's 'destabilising and warmongering policies' [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]