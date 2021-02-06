Live
News|Houthis

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen’s Houthis

Action reverses the order issued by former President Donald just before leaving office on January 20.

6 Feb 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress he intends to revoke the designation of Yemen’s Houthi movement as a terrorist organisation, a State Department official said on Friday.

“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organisations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” the official said.

Just days before his term in office ended on January 20, then-US President Donald Trump designated the Houthis a “foreign terrorist organization” – effectively barring US citizens and entities from interacting financially with the group.

Source : Reuters

