Live
News

Tunisia demonstrators defy lockdown to protest police brutality

Rally held to mark the anniversary of the 2013 killing of a prominent activist and to protest against police abuses.

Demonstrators protest to mark the anniversary of a prominent activist's death and against allegations of police abuse, in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Demonstrators protest to mark the anniversary of a prominent activist's death and against allegations of police abuse, in Tunis [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
6 Feb 2021

Hundreds of protesters backed by Tunisia’s powerful labour union gathered in central Tunis on Saturday, defying a police lockdown that blocked roads in a large area of the capital.

The rally was held to mark the anniversary of the 2013 killing of a prominent activist and to protest against police abuses that demonstrators say have imperilled freedoms won in the 2011 revolution.

Riot police deployed cordons around the city centre, stopping cars and many people from entering the streets around Avenue Habib Bourguiba, a witness told Reuters news agency.

“I lived 10 years in freedom … I am not ready to lose it,” said Haytem Ouslati, a 24-year-old demonstrator. Protesters raised placards condemning police violence and chanted: “No fear. The street belongs to the people.”

Unlike previous marches in a wave of protests that have spread across Tunisia in recent weeks, Saturday’s rally was backed by the UGTT union, the country’s most powerful political organisation with a million members.

Samir Cheffi, a senior UGTT official, said the protest was needed to protect liberties. “Today is a cry of alarm to defend the revolution, to protect freedoms under threat,” he said.

Protests which began last month over inequality have increasingly focused on a large number of arrests and reports – denied by the Interior Ministry – of abuse of detainees.

Mohammed Ammar, a member of parliament for the Attayar party, said he had phoned the prime minister to protest against the closure of central Tunis.

Protesters chanted against the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, a member of successive government coalitions, and reprised the Arab Spring slogan: “The people want the fall of the regime.”

Ten years after Tunisia’s revolution, its political system is mired in squabbling between the president, prime minister and the parliament as the economy stagnates.

While some Tunisians are disillusioned by the fruits of the uprising, others have decried a perceived erosion of the freedoms that democracy secured.

For some, the febrile climate has recalled the political polarisation after a suspected hardliner assassinated secular activist and lawyer Chokri Belaid in February 2013.

His death triggered a wave of protests in Tunisia that led to a grand bargain between the main Islamist and secular political parties to stop the country sinking into violence.

“We won’t accept Tunisia becoming a barracks. We ask the president to intervene and protect freedoms,” said Naima Selmi, a woman in the protest.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Hussein released from jail in Egypt

Hussein's detention was extended more than a dozen times, far surpassing Egypt's maximum period for pre-trial detention [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Protests erupt in Chad as Deby nominated to run for sixth term

Chad President Idriss Deby has ruled the country since 1990 [File: Sabri Elmhedwi/EPA]

Somali political leaders fail to reach deal on elections

Somali presidential candidate, Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo Mohamed, who is seeking a second term in office, is expected to announce another round of talks at a joint sitting of Parliament on Saturday [File: Feisal Omar/Reuters]

Rights groups call for review of Bangladeshi UN troop deployments

General Aziz Ahmed is currently in the US, where he will meet UN officials next week [Elizabeth Fraser/Department of Defense]
Most Read

Donald Trump should not get US intel briefings, Joe Biden says

Donald Trump might not receive customary intelligence briefings for former presidents [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

US warship sails near Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS John S McCain 'asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law' [File: Roslan Rahman/AFP]

Indian farmers launch nationwide highway blockade

People march in a farmers' protest at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters