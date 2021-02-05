Live
News|Media

UK expels Chinese spies posing as journalists: Report

Daily Telegraph newspaper reports that three intelligence officers for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security were expelled.

UK-China relations have become increasingly strained as the UK has criticised Beijing over its crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang [File: Andy Wong/Reuters]
UK-China relations have become increasingly strained as the UK has criticised Beijing over its crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang [File: Andy Wong/Reuters]
5 Feb 2021

The United Kingdom has expelled three Chinese spies working in the UK while posing as journalists over the past year, the Daily Telegraph newspaper has reported.

The three were understood to be intelligence officers for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security, the paper said on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior government source.

“Their true identities were uncovered by MI5 and they have since been forced to return to China,” it said, referring to Britain’s domestic intelligence agency.

All three had claimed “to work for three different Chinese media agencies,” the source said, adding they had all arrived in the country over the past 12 months.

It did not name the Chinese media agencies.

UK-China relations have become increasingly strained as the UK has criticised Beijing over its crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and barred Huawei from its domestic 5G networks over security concerns.

On Thursday, British regulators revoked the licence of Chinese news network CGTN after finding its state-backed ownership structure broke UK law.

The regulator said CGTN’s licence holder, Star China Media Ltd, had failed to show it had editorial oversight over the network and that a proposed transfer to another media group would still keep it tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

The English-language satellite broadcaster has long faced criticism for parroting the Communist Party line in its global broadcasts.

In the United States, it is one of seven Chinese media outlets that have been designated as state-sponsored actors rather than as independent media.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Indonesia bans mandatory religious attire in state schools

Indonesia officially recognises six religions, but concern has grown in recent years that more conservative interpretations of Islam are driving religious intolerance [Abdul Qodir/ AFP]

UK PM to push allies to agree on carbon border taxes: Report

The UK wants to take a leadership role in tackling climate change this year, and has already set the most ambitious carbon-cutting goals among developed nations [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]

Turkish minister says US behind 2016 failed coup: Newspaper

Interior Minister Soylu, middle, claims that EU was also enthusiastic over the coup attempt of 2016 [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

South Korea in talks with Moderna to build $200m vaccine factory

South Korea also approved on Friday its own homegrown anti-COVID-19 drug called CT-P59 from the pharmaceutical company, Celltrion [Ed Jones/AFP]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

The coronavirus vaccine divide: In maps and charts

Biden ends support for Saudi’s Yemen war in foreign policy shift

Boys demonstrate to mark the World Children's Day outside the United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

India to investigate protest ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

Thunberg tweeted late on Thursday that she still supported the protests [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP]