Live
News|Religion

Indonesia bans mandatory religious attire in state schools

Activists lauded the government’s decision after outcry over non-Muslim students being forced to wear a hijab.

Indonesia officially recognises six religions, but concern has grown in recent years that more conservative interpretations of Islam are driving religious intolerance [Abdul Qodir/ AFP]
Indonesia officially recognises six religions, but concern has grown in recent years that more conservative interpretations of Islam are driving religious intolerance [Abdul Qodir/ AFP]
5 Feb 2021

Activists in Indonesia have lauded the government’s decision to ban public schools from making religious attire mandatory, a move that followed national outrage over non-Muslim students being forced to wear a hijab.

Andreas Harsono, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said schools in more than 20 provinces still make religious attire mandatory in their dress code, so the decree was a positive step.

“Many public schools require girls and female teachers to wear the hijab that too often prompt bullying, intimidation, social pressures, and in some cases, forced resignation,” he said on Thursday.

Indonesia officially recognises six religions – nearly 90 percent of the population are Muslim – but concern has grown in recent years that more conservative interpretations of Islam are driving religious intolerance.

The government’s signing of the decree on Wednesday on religious attire in school dress codes came a few weeks after news emerged about a school in West Sumatra province forcing non-Muslim female students to wear a hijab.

The issue captured national attention because of a protest by the parents of one of the girls, news of which spread on social media.

Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s religious minister, said the West Sumatra case was just the “tip of the iceberg”.

“There are no reasons to infringe upon others’ freedom in the name of religious expression,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

The special autonomous province of Aceh, which enforces Islamic law, is exempt from the decree, Education Minister Nadiem Makarim said.

Beka Ulung Hapsara, a commissioner at Indonesia’s main rights body, Komnas HAM, said the decree respects people’s choice to express their beliefs.

“Places of education are a space to develop independent souls free of discrimination, where respect is fostered,” he said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

UK expels Chinese spies posing as journalists: Report

UK-China relations have become increasingly strained as the UK has criticised Beijing over its crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang [File: Andy Wong/Reuters]

UK PM to push allies to agree on carbon border taxes: Report

The UK wants to take a leadership role in tackling climate change this year, and has already set the most ambitious carbon-cutting goals among developed nations [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]

Turkish minister says US behind 2016 failed coup: Newspaper

Interior Minister Soylu, middle, claims that EU was also enthusiastic over the coup attempt of 2016 [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

South Korea in talks with Moderna to build $200m vaccine factory

South Korea also approved on Friday its own homegrown anti-COVID-19 drug called CT-P59 from the pharmaceutical company, Celltrion [Ed Jones/AFP]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

The coronavirus vaccine divide: In maps and charts

Biden ends support for Saudi’s Yemen war in foreign policy shift

Boys demonstrate to mark the World Children's Day outside the United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

India to investigate protest ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

Thunberg tweeted late on Thursday that she still supported the protests [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP]