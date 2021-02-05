Live
News|Arts and Culture

Indian Muslim comic, jailed for jokes he never cracked, gets bail

Top court grants interim bail to Munawar Faruqui who was jailed for more than a month over jokes he did not tell, but was ‘going to’.

In his plea, Faruqui said police did not conduct investigations or collect any evidence before arresting him [Screengrab]
In his plea, Faruqui said police did not conduct investigations or collect any evidence before arresting him [Screengrab]
5 Feb 2021

India’s top court has granted interim bail to a Muslim stand-up comedian who was jailed for more than a month over jokes he did not tell, but was “going to”.

The comedian, 30-year-old Munawar Faruqui, was arrested on January 1 following a complaint by the son of a politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The complainant alleged Faruqui had made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and the powerful home minister, Amit Shah, during a show at a cafe in the city of Indore.

Stand-up comedy has become hugely popular in India in recent years but some comedians have been criticised for poking fun at Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and its policies.

In his plea, Faruqui said police did not conduct investigations or collect any evidence before arresting him.

Indore police initially claimed “objectionable comments” were made against Hindu deities at the comedy event.

Later, the city’s superintendent of police, Vijay Khatri, told Article 14, an Indian news website, that Faruqui had not made the jokes during a performance but was “going to”.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench said the allegations against Faruqui were vague and granted him interim bail.

Faruqui was not immediately available for comment.

Last month, creators of a show on Amazon’s streaming platform were charged with offending religious sentiments.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settlers in West Bank

The Israeli military says the incident took place in Sde Efraim farm, which is likely one of several small illegal outposts set up by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Navalny in court again, accused of defaming a WWII veteran

Navalny was jailed on Tuesday for almost three years over alleged parole violations of a suspended sentence linked to a 2014 embezzlement case [File: Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via Reuters]

‘India should not offer COVID vaccine to Saudi Arabia’

Saudi Arabia last September barred flights from India, Brazil and Argentina, leaving hundreds of thousands of Indians locked out of the country [File: Sebastian Castelier/Al Jazeera]

Leader of al-Qaeda’s Yemen affiliate under arrest: UN report

An image grab taken from a video released by Al-Malahem Media, the media arm of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, shows Khaled Batarfi in a video posted online on June 15, 2015 [File: AFP]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

Biden ends support for Saudi’s Yemen war in foreign policy shift

Boys demonstrate to mark the World Children's Day outside the United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Pfizer withdraws emergency use bid of its COVID vaccine in India

Pfizer was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India [File: Lee Smith/Reuters]

The coronavirus vaccine divide: In maps and charts