US Rep Greene disavows QAnon conspiracies, expresses ‘regret’

On verge of rebuke by US House, new Republican legislator says she’s been falsely accused by media and Democrats.

Embattled United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, facing a censure vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, issued her first public apology for offensive social media posts and rejected QAnon conspiracy theories as false.

“In 2018 when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it,” Greene said in remarks on the House floor in which she acknowledged that “school shootings are real” and “9/11 absolutely happened”.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely what I regret,” Greene said.

At the same time, Greene struck a combative tone, pushing back against accusations by Democrats and reports in US media outlets that she had advocated or “liked” posts suggesting the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic politicians.

The Democratic-controlled House is prepared to vote on Thursday afternoon to remove Greene from her Education and Budget committee assignments, after Republican leaders refused to do so on Wednesday.