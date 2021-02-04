Live
Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist found dead in his car

Lokman Slim, known for his opposition to the Shia movement, has been found dead in his car in the country’s south, officials say.

The motive for the killing of Lokman Slim was not immediately clear [File: Nabil Mounzer/EPA]
4 Feb 2021

A prominent Lebanese activist known for his opposition to Hezbollah has been found dead in his car in the country’s south, security officials and local media said.

Lokman Slim had not been heard from by his family since getting in his car on Wednesday evening to drive back to Beirut.

“He was found dead in his car, killed by a bullet to the head,” an official told the AFP news agency on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Another source told the Reuters news agency the activist and publisher who ran a research centre was shot and killed and the motive was not immediately clear.

Lebanese media also reported his death.

Source : News Agencies

