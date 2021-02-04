Live
News

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Biden inauguration

A missile destroyer conducts a routine transit through the waterway between mainland China and Taiwan.

US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait [File: Reuters]
US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait [File: Reuters]
4 Feb 2021

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the United States navy said, in the first such voyage since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Thursday conducted a routine transit through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement.

US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from China which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Beijing views any ships passing through the strait as essentially a breach of its sovereignty – while the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all.

The voyage by the USS John S McCain “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the Seventh Fleet statement said.

“The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry confirmed the journey without identifying the vessel.

Beijing ‘monitoring situation’

Beijing on Thursday said it was “closely monitoring” the situation.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China would “continue to be on high alert at all times, respond to all threats and provocations at any moment, and will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The transit comes after two US reconnaissance planes and one jet tanker flew near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday, according to the island’s defence ministry, which did not disclose their routes.

Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, as she refuses to acknowledge Beijing’s stance that the island is part of “one China”.

Last year Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defence zone, with some analysts warning tensions between the two sides were at their highest since the mid-1990s.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

UK broadcast regulator revokes licence of China’s CGTN

CGTN has long faced criticism for parroting the Communist Party line in its global broadcasts [File: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images]

Shell’s profit slumps in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

Shell responded to the unprecedented drop in oil and gas demand last year by cutting spending sharply [File: Reuters]

Bangladesh jails 50 for 2002 attack on PM Sheikh Hasina’s convoy

Hasina, atop the car, gestures as she shouts slogans leading thousands of her party during an anti-government demonstration in Dhaka on August 24, 2002 [File: Jewel Samad/AFP]

Rival communist faction strikes over Nepal Parliament dissolution

Nepal Communist Party supporters chant slogans as they march during a general strike against the dissolution of the country's parliament, in Kathmandu [Prakash Mathema/AFP]
Most Read

ICC finds Ugandan LRA commander guilty of war crimes

Ongwen could now be imprisoned for life, though judges will address his sentencing at a later date [File: Peter Dejong/ANP/AFP]

Syria says it responded to ‘Israeli aggression’

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the capital Damascus. [File: AFP]

‘A huge loss’: Lebanese anti-Hezbollah activist shot dead

Slim's sister said before his death was even confirmed his disappearance was inevitably linked to his opinions [File: Colin Bertier/AFP]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh