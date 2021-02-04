Live
News|Joe Biden

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump cuts

Biden has pledged to restore the US’s historic role as a country that welcomes refugees from around the world.

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to allow more refugees into the United States [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to allow more refugees into the United States [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
4 Feb 2021

US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to build up the country’s capacity to accept refugees, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a White House briefing on Thursday, but the timing of the action remains unclear.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later in the briefing that she did not expect Biden to issue the order on Thursday, but that Biden is “committed to looking for ways to ensure more refugees are welcomed into the United States”.

Biden has pledged to restore the US’s historical role as a country that welcomes refugees from around the world after four years of cuts to admissions under former US President Donald Trump. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates there are 1.4 million refugees worldwide in urgent need of resettlement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is ‘committed to looking for ways to ensure more refugees are welcomed into the United States’ [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
During his presidency, Trump portrayed refugees as a security threat and a drain on US communities as he took a series of measures to restrict legal immigration. The Biden administration is confronting a refugee programme hobbled by Trump’s hardline policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and disrupted the pipeline of refugees to the US, a situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to put in place an immigration process here that can – that is humane, that is moral, that considers applications for refugees, applications for people to come to – into this country, at the border, in a way that treats people as human beings,” Psaki said on Tuesday.

“That’s going to take some time,” she said, “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Biden was expected to issue the refugee order in conjunction with a speech on Thursday at the US Department of State that aimed to reinvigorate the workforce there, but the order was delayed, according to one person familiar with the plan. The reason for the delay was not clear.

Biden promised on the campaign trail to raise the annual refugee ceiling to 125,000, up from a record-low 15,000 set by Trump for this fiscal year.

President Joe Biden has promised to raise the annual refugee ceiling to 125,000, up from a record-low 15,000 set by Trump [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]
Since taking office two weeks ago, Biden, a Democrat, has signed nine executive orders aimed at overturning Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

He overturned the so-called “Muslim travel ban”, halted the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border and preserved DACA – a programme that gave status to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children.

But Biden has also proposed bold action when it comes to immigration, including an immigration bill that proposes a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US – a serious move that requires Congress approval.

So far, most of the changes have been enacted through executive action, and it remains unclear if he will be able to pass any legislation in Congress, where a two-thirds majority is needed, and where Biden proposals are expected to be faced with stiff resistance from Republicans.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Palestinian electoral alliance splits ahead of Israel vote

A campaign billboard for the Joint Arab List is seen in the Palestinian Israeli town of Arabe on March 9, 2015 [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Voting tech firm sues Fox News over election fraud claims

The complaint filed by Smartmatic USA alleges that Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo (pictured) Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro directly benefitted from their involvement in spreading false claims that the company helped 'steal' the 2020 US presidential election [File: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP]

Sixteen African nations show interest in AU COVID vaccine plan

The 55-member African Union hopes to see 60 percent of the continent's 1.3 billion people immunised in the next three years [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP]

The coronavirus vaccine divide: In maps and charts

Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

Biden to end US support for offensive operations in Yemen

President Joe Biden is ending United States support for offensive operations in Yemen [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

US Rep Greene disavows QAnon conspiracies, expresses ‘regret’

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene cast her online posts as free speech but disavowed QAnon conspiracy theories [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Would Biden’s $1,400 stimulus cheques boost the US economy?

United States President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes sending $1,400 stimulus cheques to qualifying Americans to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]