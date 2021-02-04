Belgium court jails Iranian diplomat for 20 years over bomb plot

The Iranian diplomat was accused of plotting a thwarted 2018 bombing of an opposition rally outside French capital, Paris.

A Belgian court on Thursday convicted an Iranian diplomat for plotting a thwarted 2018 bombing of an opposition rally outside French capital, Paris, and ordered him jailed for 20 years.

Assadollah Assadi, now 49, was attached to the Iranian mission in Austria when he supplied explosives for the planned attack. He was arrested in Germany, where he did not have diplomatic immunity.

Three accomplices, dual Iranian-Belgians, were given jail terms of between 15 and 18 years and stripped of their Belgian citizenship.

More soon.