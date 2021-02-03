US pop superstar tweets solidarity with months-long protests against new farm laws, followed by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Rihanna, the pop superstar from the United States, has created a flutter in India by wading into months-long farmer protests against new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Tens of thousands of young and old farmers have blocked roads leading into New Delhi for more than two months, sheltering in tractors from the cold, to demand the repeal of three laws passed in September last year, which farmers say will destroy their livelihoods by bringing India’s vast agricultural sector under corporate control.

A tractor rally by farmers last week in New Delhi turned violent, killing one and wounding hundreds, including police officers.

Police responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Rihanna said in a Twitter post, sharing a CNN network’s article on the demonstrations with her 100.9 million followers on the platform, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

It was not immediately clear what led Rihanna, whose songs have done well in India, to suddenly tweet on the subject.

A couple of hours after Rihanna’s tweet, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also posted the same CNN article, expressing solidarity with India’s protesting farmers.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg tweeted to her 4.6 million followers.

Human Rights Watch also tweeted Rihanna, saying the government of Prime Minister Modi is “presiding over a dangerous regression in free speech rights in pursuit of its Hindu nationalist agenda”.

As Rihanna trended on Twitter in India, a Mumbai-based actress who backs India’s ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the US singer.

“No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India …” Kangana Ranaut told her three million followers on the same platform.

The months-long protests are led by turban-wearing Sikh farmers from the wheat and rice-growing state of Punjab in India’s north.

The close-knit community, which is spread around the world, has also organised protests in Australia, Britain and the US.

Sikh Coalition, a New York-based rights group, thanked Rihanna for casting more international spotlight on the subject.

“For over a week, the Indian government has been suspending internet services around #FarmersProtest sites in a clear affront to the freedom of speech,” it said on Twitter.