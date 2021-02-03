Myanmar police file charges against Suu Kyi, says document

Police document says search of Suu Kyi’s residence found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission.

Myanmar’s police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for breaches of an import-export law and sought her detention until February 15, according to a police document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The document from a police station in the capital Naypyitaw said military officers who searched Suu Kyi’s residence had found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission.

The police also file charges against toppled President Win Myint with offences under natural disaster management law.

