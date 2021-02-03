Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Australian Open: More than 500 to isolate after COVID case at hotel

Victoria region’s head says main event not affected by positive case detected among one of the hotel’s staff.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday with up to 30,000 spectators expected daily at Melbourne Park under guidelines which allow for up to 50 percent capacity [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]
The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday with up to 30,000 spectators expected daily at Melbourne Park under guidelines which allow for up to 50 percent capacity [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

More than 500 tennis players and officials in Melbourne for the Australian Open have been told to isolate and get tested after a worker at a hotel they use tested positive for COVID-19.

Daniel Andrews, Victoria state’s premier, called a late-night news conference on Wednesday to make the announcement and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.

Andrews said the case could have an effect on some of the six tune-up tournaments being held this week ahead of the Australian Open.

He added that any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne are deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and are required to isolate until they have returned a negative test.

“It may have an impact on tomorrow’s play in the lead-up events. But at this stage, there’s no impact to the tournament proper,” he told reporters.

Australian Open organisers did not immediately have details on how many players would have to isolate.

The hotel advertises it has 550 rooms, including 25 premium suites, so potentially hundreds of people could be involved.

It could also test the resolve of players who have recently come out of a two-week quarantine and give ammunition to critics of the decision to allow people to fly in from all over the world for the Australian Open.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday, with up to 30,000 spectators expected daily at Melbourne Park under guidelines which allow for up to 50 percent capacity.

Everyone who arrives in Australia must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine under the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The infected worker tested negative on his last day at the hotel on January 29 but subsequently tested positive and has been working with government and health officials on contact tracing.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Denmark: ‘Digital corona passport’ will be ready in months

A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport - where normally there are 83,000 daily travellers - during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Copenhagen, Denmark [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]

The race for ‘next generation’ COVID vaccines is heating up

Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

QAnon House member meets with Republican leader, remains defiant

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Olympics organisers unveil COVID rules for Tokyo Games

Japan has fared better than most other advanced economies in fighting the coronavirus, with fewer than 6,000 deaths recorded so far [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Most Read

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by supporting farmer protests

Farmers shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike to protest against new farm laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi on January 30, 2021 [Manish Swarup/AP]

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said that its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts