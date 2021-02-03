Live
News

Ethiopia arrests 15 people over UAE embassy attack plot: Reports

The country’s intelligence and security service said suspects were working on direction of foreigners, local media report.

The group was working on the direction of foreigners, according to the National Intelligence Service [File: EPA-EFE]
The group was working on the direction of foreigners, according to the National Intelligence Service [File: EPA-EFE]
3 Feb 2021

Ethiopia’s state-run media have said authorities arrested 15 people over a plot to attack the United Arab Emirates’ embassy in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) on Wednesday cited a statement from the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) as saying that the suspects were working on foreigners’ direction.

An unspecified amount of arms, explosives and documents were seized during the operation, according to the statement, which was also cited in a report by the state-affiliated FANA news outlet.

“The group took the mission from a foreign terrorist group and was preparing to inflict significant damage on properties and human lives,” EPA said.

There was no immediate comment by the UAE’s foreign ministry or its embassy in Addis Ababa.

A second group of suspects was planning to attack the UAE’s diplomatic mission in neighbouring Sudan, the EPA said.

Ethiopia’s NISS was working with its Sudanese counterparts on that aspect of the plot, the agency said. There was no immediate comment from Sudanese authorities.

In its report, FANA cited the statement as saying that a man named “Ahmed Ismael, who is the leader of the terrorist group and a resident of Sweden, was arrested in Sweden as a result of exchange of information with European, African, and Asian security services”.

The UAE has played a key diplomatic role in bringing longtime foes Ethiopia and Eritrea since Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopia’s prime minister in 2018, while also providing financial contributions to stabilise Ethiopia’s economy.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US and Russia extend nuclear arms control treaty to 2026

Russian ballistic missiles roll in Moscow's Red Square during the 75th annual Victory Day military parade [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

Continued increase in COVID cases and deaths in LatAm: PAHO

While coronavirus infections are finally decreasing in the United States and Canada after weeks of unrelenting rise, cases and deaths continue to increase in Latin American countries, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday [Juan Karita/AP Photo]

At least 9 soldiers killed in latest central Mali attack

The attack is the latest in a brutal conflict that has been raging in Mali since 2012 [File: Joe Penney/Reuters]

Ant reaches deal with Chinese regulators on restructuring plan

Ant Group’s restructuring is part of a broader government campaign to increase supervision of the financial and technology sectors [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party said its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Wason Wanichakorn/AP Photo]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

QAnon House member meets with Republican leader, remains defiant

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

‘Today’s fake culture war resurrects an old colonial trick’

Detail of the contentious Benin plaques exhibit (more commonly known as the Benin bronzes) at the British Museum in London [David Cliff/SOPA Images/Getty Images]