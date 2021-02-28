Live
Indian rooster kills owner during cockfight

Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, attract large crowds.

The killer rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm [File: Reuters]
28 Feb 2021

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event.

The bird had a knife attached to its leg when it inflicted serious wounds to the man’s groin as it tried to escape, police said on Saturday.

The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, said police officer B Jeevan.

The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.

The man was one of 16 people organising the cockfight in the village of Lothunur, Jeevan said.

“We are searching for the other 15 people involved in organising the illegal fight,” Jeevan said.

They could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight.

Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha states – particularly around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

Specially bred roosters have 7.5-centimetre (three-inch) knives or blades tied to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.

Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, attract large crowds.

