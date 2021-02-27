Live
News|Politics

Armenian president rejects army chief’s dismissal after PM order

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had urged President Armen Sarkissian to fire Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan after accusing the military of an attempted coup.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said the country's current political crisis 'cannot be resolved through frequent personnel changes' [File: Russian Foreign Ministry Handout via AFP]
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said the country's current political crisis 'cannot be resolved through frequent personnel changes' [File: Russian Foreign Ministry Handout via AFP]
27 Feb 2021

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has refused to sign a prime ministerial order to dismiss the army’s chief of staff, deepening a national political crisis.

The country has faced turmoil since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Russian-brokered peace accord in November, sealing a humiliating defeat to Azerbaijan after six weeks of fierce fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Divisions widened on Thursday when Pashinyan defied a call by the military to resign, accusing it of an attempted coup and ordering the chief of the general staff, Onik Gasparyan, to be fired.

On Saturday, Sarkissian said in a statement he would not back the sacking.

“The president of the republic, within the framework of his constitutional powers, returned the draft decree with objections,” the presidency said.

It added the political crisis “cannot be resolved through frequent personnel changes”.

For his part, Pashinyan said he will again send a demand for Gasparyan’s resignation.

“This decision does not contribute to resolving the situation at all,” he said in a Facebook post. “I am again sending the petition to dismiss the head of the General Staff to the President of the Republic, expecting that it will be signed in accordance with the established procedure.”

Pashinyan has been facing growing calls to quit his own position.

Earlier in the day, 5,000 opposition protesters waving Armenian flags and calling for Pashinyan’s resignation gathered for the third day running outside the Parliament in the capital, Yerevan.

Some protesters have now set up camp there.

Opposition supporters protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on February 25, 2021 [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]
“Today Pashinyan has no support. I call on the security services and the police to join the army, to support the army,” said Vazgen Manukyan, a former prime minister who has been named by the opposition to replace Pashinyan.

“I am sure that the situation will be resolved within two to three days,” he told the crowd.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker, reporting from Yerevan, said the presidency’s move was “definitely a sign that support from the political institutions in Armenia is waning for Pashinyan”.

Pashinyan has faced fierce criticism since he signed the Nagorno-Karabakh deal, which was seen as a national humiliation for many in Armenia. The prime minister said at the time he had no choice but to agree to sign the “unspeakably painful” deal or see his country’s forces suffer even bigger losses.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Myanmar army fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speech

Kyaw Moe Tun told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the dismissed civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi [AFP]

Ecuador health minister steps down over COVID vaccine roll-out

Ecuador has reported about 252,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 15,700 coronavirus-related deaths [File: Santiago Arcos/Reuters]

Inuit voices grow louder in fight over Nunavut mine expansion

An ice-covered fjord on Baffin Island, the fifth largest island in the world, in the territory of Nunavut in northern Canada [File: Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout via EPA]

Thousands mark anniversary of Kremlin critic Nemtsov’s murder

Several thousand people commemorated the anniversary of the 2015 murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow [AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Hold MBS accountable’: World reacts to US Khashoggi report

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for the Washington Post newspaper who had been critical of the Saudi government [File: Omar Shagaleh/Anadolu]

Follow the money: Myanmar coup puts pressure on army businesses

The February 1 coup has put the spotlight on the sprawling business interests of Myanmar's military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Tanzania COVID U-turn ‘a good move’ – but is it good enough?

Tanzania stopped releasing infection numbers in April 2020 [Ericky Boniphace/AFP]

LeBron James hits back at Zlatan in athlete activism spat

James has been a force for social change in the US, focusing much of his attention on police brutality and racial injustice [File: Phil Long/AP Photo]