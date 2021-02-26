Sri Lanka finally lifts ban on burial of COVID victims

Controversial ban imposed since March last year lifted after months of protests by Muslim and rights groups.

The Sri Lankan government has lifted a controversial ban on the burial of bodies of people whose deaths were caused by the COVID-19 disease, a health ministry spokesman said.

The ban was lifted on Friday after months of protests mainly by Muslim groups and international pressure.

In March last year, the government imposed regulations that said the bodies of COVID-19 victims could only be cremated.

The rules banned burial, saying the virus could spread by contaminating groundwater.

But Muslim groups insisted the government’s decision had no scientific base and wanted the ban lifted as cremating a body went against their Islamic faith.

On Wednesday, Muslim parliamentarians urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who was visiting the country to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan political leaders.

A welcome policy change some will call “the Geneva Effect”. But not just that: the achievement of months of brave, bold, tenacious & creative activism by Muslims in #SriLanka, & Christian & Buddhist supporters & friends of all religions & none across the globe. #ForcedCremation https://t.co/p7muCHIrWQ — Alan Keenan (@akeenan23) February 25, 2021

The chairperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, also referred to the issue in her statement at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

“The policy of forced cremation of COVID-19 victims has caused pain and distress to the minority Muslim and Christian communities,” she said.

Muslim groups on Tuesday also held a large protest outside the president’s office calling for the ban on the burials to be lifted.

The World Health Organization and Sri Lankan doctors’ groups had said COVID-19 victims can either be buried or cremated.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 459 deaths due to the coronavirus, with more than 82,000 people testing positive since January last year.

The island nation is a predominantly Buddhist country where it is customary for Buddhists and Hindus, the second-largest religious group, to cremate the dead.

Muslims account for about 10 percent of the country’s population of 21 million.