Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Sri Lanka finally lifts ban on burial of COVID victims

Controversial ban imposed since March last year lifted after months of protests by Muslim and rights groups.

Sri Lankan municipal workers carry a body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Colombo [File: Eranga Jayawardena/AP]
Sri Lankan municipal workers carry a body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Colombo [File: Eranga Jayawardena/AP]
26 Feb 2021

The Sri Lankan government has lifted a controversial ban on the burial of bodies of people whose deaths were caused by the COVID-19 disease, a health ministry spokesman said.

The ban was lifted on Friday after months of protests mainly by Muslim groups and international pressure.

In March last year, the government imposed regulations that said the bodies of COVID-19 victims could only be cremated.

The rules banned burial, saying the virus could spread by contaminating groundwater.

But Muslim groups insisted the government’s decision had no scientific base and wanted the ban lifted as cremating a body went against their Islamic faith.

On Wednesday, Muslim parliamentarians urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who was visiting the country to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan political leaders.

The chairperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Michelle Bachelet, also referred to the issue in her statement at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

“The policy of forced cremation of COVID-19 victims has caused pain and distress to the minority Muslim and Christian communities,” she said.

Muslim groups on Tuesday also held a large protest outside the president’s office calling for the ban on the burials to be lifted.

The World Health Organization and Sri Lankan doctors’ groups had said COVID-19 victims can either be buried or cremated.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 459 deaths due to the coronavirus, with more than 82,000 people testing positive since January last year.

The island nation is a predominantly Buddhist country where it is customary for Buddhists and Hindus, the second-largest religious group, to cremate the dead.

Muslims account for about 10 percent of the country’s population of 21 million.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

The group of diplomats and their family had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks and pushing it manually [Russian Foreign Ministry Handout Photo]

Facebook signs deals with three more Australian media firms

Facebook blocked all news content in Australia a week ago, citing concerns with the government's rules forcing big tech firms to pay for news content produced by local media outlets, but it subsequently restored all news feeds after reaching an agreement with the government [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Biden’s trade nominee vows ‘worker-centric’ model to protect jobs

Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next United States Trade Representative, says trade liberalisation in the past too often led to less prosperity, and lower labour and environmental standards [Bill O'Leary/Pool via Reuters]

Brazil surpasses 250,000 COVID deaths, a year after first case

Crosses are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

US attacks ‘Iranian-backed military infrastructure’ in Syria

According to the Pentagon, US fighter jets dropped seven 500-lb Joint Direct Attack Munition-guided precision bombs, hitting seven targets [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Biden raises Yemen, human rights in call with Saudi King Salman

President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown together in 2011, spoke by telephone about the US-Saudi Arabia relationship on Thursday, the White House said [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Follow the money: Myanmar coup puts pressure on army businesses

The February 1 coup has put the spotlight on the sprawling business interests of Myanmar's military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Killings in Axum by Eritrea troops ‘may amount to war crimes’

On November 28 and 29, Eritrean troops killed hundreds of civilians in a 'coordinated and systematic' manner in order 'to terrorize the population into submission' [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP]