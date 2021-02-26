Live
News|Crime

Nigerian school students abducted in second kidnapping in a week

An unspecified number of school children abducted in northwestern state of Zamfara, a spokesman for the state governor said.

26 Feb 2021

An unspecified number of school students have been abducted in northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, a spokesman for the state governor said on Friday, the second kidnapping in little over one week.

The spokesman declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.

A police spokesman for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria’s north, which has seen a surge in activity by armed groups leading to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released.

More soon.

