MBS approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi: US report

Long-awaited US intelligence report bases the assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decisionmaking.

Report said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman viewed journalist Jamal Khashoggi as 'a threat to the kingdom' [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS]
26 Feb 2021

Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit squad operating under the command of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), United States intelligence agencies concluded.

A unclassified US intelligence report released on Friday confirms for the first time what role top US intelligence officials believe Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler played in the 2018 killing of the Saudi journalist.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration held back the long-awaited report despite a 2019 law passed by Congress requiring its release.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post newspaper who had been critical of the Saudi government, was slain inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi officials have denied MBS had any role in the assassination.

More to follow …

Source : Al Jazeera

