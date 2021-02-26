Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Ivory Coast becomes second country to receive vaccines via COVAX

Vaccination drive to begin on Monday after 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jabs arrive through the global vaccine-sharing programme.

The minister said this first batch will target more than 250,000 people [Luc Gnago/Reuters]
The minister said this first batch will target more than 250,000 people [Luc Gnago/Reuters]
26 Feb 2021

Ivory Coast has become the second country to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines via COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing programme.

The vaccines, 504,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, arrived on Friday in the commercial capital, Abidjan, paving the way for the West African nation to launch a vaccination campaign next week.

Ghana received the first COVAX shipment on Wednesday, marking the start of what the WHO and UNICEF call the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

By the end of 2021, COVAX plans to deliver nearly two billion doses to more than 90 low and middle-income countries, hoping to level a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world.

The initiative – led by the WHO, a vaccine group Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations – has been hampered by the severely limited global supply of doses as well as logistical problems that have set vaccinations behind globally.

According to WHO Africa, around 24 more countries are expected to start receiving vaccines via COVAX next week.

Ivory Coast will begin its vaccination campaign on Monday.

Health Minister Eugene Aka Aouele said the first phase will target health personnel, defence and security forces and teaching staff in Abidjan, where 95 percent of the country’s cases have been recorded.

The minister said this first batch will target more than 250,000 people.

Ivory Coast has a population of more than 25 million.

“This is an important step in our shared fight against the common enemy that is COVID-19,” the minister said. “The pandemic has taken a heavy toll around the world and our country is no exception.”

Ivory Coast faces a resurgence of the pandemic that has increased cases and hospitalisations.

It has recorded 32,295 cases and 188 deaths since its first case was recorded on March 11 last year, according to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

“Today is an important first step towards achieving our shared vision of vaccine equity, but it is only the beginning,” said the WHO representative in Ivory Coast, Dr Jean-Marie Vianney Yameogo.

“Global and equitable access to a vaccine, which will protect health workers and those at greatest risk of contracting the disease in particular, is the only way to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on public health and the economy.”

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Canada approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot in boost to campaign

Health Canada approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults [Christinne Muschi/Reuters]

Biden: ‘We will stand with Ukraine’ against Russia on Crimea

A woman holds portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea on February 23, 2021 [Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters]

Ireland to end much criticised system for asylum seekers by 2024

Ireland introduced the system 21 years ago to temporarily accommodate a big increase in applicants [File: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters]

US senators mull tax hike for firms without $15 minimum wage

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders pledged to work with Senate colleagues on an amendment to take tax deductions away from large corporations that don’t pay workers at least $15 an hour and provide small businesses with the incentives to raise wages [File: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg]
Most Read

First US military action under Biden draws criticism

The Pentagon said the US military conducted the air raids against Iran-backed militias at US President Biden’s direction [File: US Navy/Matthew Freeman/EPA]

Explosion hits Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

In this file photo from 2012, a cargo ship cruises towards the Strait of Hormuz off the shores of Khasab in Oman [File: Marwan Naamani/AFP]

Trump to take aim at Biden in speech to US conservatives

Former President Donald Trump will address the American Conservative Union's annual conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28 [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

UK top court rules Shamima Begum cannot return

Begum's case has been the subject of a heated debate in the UK [File: Laura Lean/Pool via AFP]