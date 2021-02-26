Live
News|Rohingya

India rescues 81 Rohingya on drifting boat, 8 dead, one missing

India’s coastguard finds 81 survivors and eight dead on a boat crammed with Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea.

Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
26 Feb 2021

India’s coastguard has found 81 survivors and eight dead on a boat crammed with Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

The official on Friday added that the survivors would not be allowed to enter Indian territory.

A refugee was missing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said about the rescue on Thursday.

The boat had set off on February 11 from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where refugee camps have been established for more than a million Rohingya who fled a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017.

After four days at sea, the boat’s engine failed and the Rohingya ran out of food and water. Many of them were ill and suffering from extreme dehydration by the time they were rescued, Srivastava said.

Two Indian coastguard ships were sent to help the refugees, 23 of whom were children, and the Indian government is in discussions with Bangladesh to ensure their safe return, he said.

Authorities in Bangladesh said on Monday they were unaware of any boats leaving the camps.

Bangladesh has prevented a number of attempts by refugees to sail into the sea in the past few years, as human traffickers often lure them with the prospect of a better life in Malaysia or Indonesia.

The United Nations refugee agency had raised the alarm earlier this week over the missing boat.

“We understand that the crew of smugglers abandoned the ship some days ago. Without a qualified crew on board, there is a high risk of further harm to the refugees and more deaths,” Catherine Stubberfield, a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regional bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said on Monday.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Nigerian school students abducted in second kidnapping in a week

Libya’s new PM delays naming Cabinet as deadline passes

Earlier this month, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected as prime minister by Libyan delegates at a UN-sponsored conference near Geneva [File: Handout/UN via AFP]

Several dead as gang leader escapes in Haiti prison break

Police provide perimeter protection by the Croix-des-Bouquets prison [Reginald Louissant/AFP]

From hinterland to Hollywood, Indian farmers galvanise their stir

Indian farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Most Read

US attacks ‘Iranian-backed military infrastructure’ in Syria

According to the Pentagon, US fighter jets dropped seven 500-lb Joint Direct Attack Munition-guided precision bombs, hitting seven targets [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Follow the money: Myanmar coup puts pressure on army businesses

The February 1 coup has put the spotlight on the sprawling business interests of Myanmar's military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

The group of diplomats and their family had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks and pushing it manually [Russian Foreign Ministry Handout Photo]

Biden raises Yemen, human rights in call with Saudi King Salman

President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown together in 2011, spoke by telephone about the US-Saudi Arabia relationship on Thursday, the White House said [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]