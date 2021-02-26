Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Dutch court approves government’s use of pandemic curfew measures

Ruling deals blow to anti-lockdown group ‘Virustruth’, which challenged the government’s controversial curfew.

Lockdown-weary Dutch citizens recently rioted against the curfew measures [File: Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]
Lockdown-weary Dutch citizens recently rioted against the curfew measures [File: Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP]
26 Feb 2021

A Dutch appeals court ruled Friday that the government was entitled to use an emergency law to underpin its coronavirus curfew.

The ruling overturned a judge’s decision earlier this month that the government overstepped its legal powers.

In a clear victory for the government over a group called Viruswaarheid — Virustruth — that opposes the lockdown, the appeals court also said that the 9pm – 4:30am curfew introduced on January 23 was a proportional measure to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The outcome will have little effect on the government’s attempts to rein in the virus as it rushed fresh legislation through parliament to empower the curfew after a judge banned the measure, which sparked rioting when it was initially introduced.

The Hague Court of Appeal said in a statement announcing Friday’s decision that the curfew’s limitation of constitutional freedoms “is justified” to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The leader of the group that launched the legal challenge to the curfew, Willem Engel, said the group will appeal the decision.

The ruling comes with public support declining in the lockdown-weary Netherlands for the government’s attempts to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 15,500 people in the country and infected nearly 1.1 million.

Some bar owners have said they plan to open outdoor terraces next week in defiance of the lockdown.

Bars and restaurants have been closed since mid-October.

Source : AP
More from News

Explosion hits Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

In this file photo from 2012, a cargo ship cruises towards the Strait of Hormuz off the shores of Khasab in Oman [File: Marwan Naamani/AFP]

Biden must decide on US troops in Afghanistan as deadline looms

Senior United States officials have said for months that the Taliban has fallen short of its commitments under the deal with the US [File: Reuters]

Fight for $15: Wage hike likely blocked from Biden’s COVID relief

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, DC [File: J Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press]

Rwandan court rules it can try Hotel Rwanda hero

Rusesabagina has argued he is a Belgian citizen who was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda, a country he left in 1996 [Clement Uwiringiyimana/Reuters]
Most Read

First US military action under Biden draws criticism

The Pentagon said the US military conducted the air raids against Iran-backed militias at US President Biden’s direction [File: US Navy/Matthew Freeman/EPA]

Gunmen kidnap over 300 girls in Nigeria school raid: Police

This is the second such kidnapping in a little more than a week in Nigeria's north [File: AP Photo]

UK top court rules Shamima Begum cannot return

Begum's case has been the subject of a heated debate in the UK [File: Laura Lean/Pool via AFP]

Trump to take aim at Biden in speech to US conservatives

Former President Donald Trump will address the American Conservative Union's annual conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28 [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]