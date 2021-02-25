Live
News|Hunger

UN urges Gulf states to step up to avert Yemen famine

UN aid chief says Yemen on a ‘knife-edge’ of famine, amid smaller aid contributions from Gulf countries. In 2020 the UN only received just more than half the $3.4bn it needed.

After nearly six years of war, millions of Yemenis are on the brink of famine [File:Reuters]
After nearly six years of war, millions of Yemenis are on the brink of famine [File:Reuters]
25 Feb 2021

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock has urged Gulf states to step up next Monday when the world body seeks to avert a large-scale “man-made” famine in Yemen by raising $3.85bn for humanitarian operations in the war-torn Arabian Peninsula country for 2021.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the people in need. Lowcock warned if the world body does not receive the money it needs at a virtual pledging conference on Monday, “we’re going to see is the worst famine the world has seen for decades”.

In 2018 and 2019, the UN prevented famine in Yemen due to a well-funded aid appeal, which included large donations from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, Lowcock said.

“What is alarming and what is different about the situation we’re in now is that there’s been such a big drop off in support for the aid operation that we’ve been cutting aid to starving people – not in an isolated way, in a way that affects millions of people all over the country,” Lowcock said on Wednesday.

In 2020 the United Nations only received just more than half the $3.4bn it needed, which Lowcock said was largely due to smaller contributions from Gulf countries. He urged them to pledge generously for 2021 and pay quickly.

“My message really to the Gulf countries … is you have an extremely important role to play here, what you did in 2018 and 2019 saved a lot of lives, frankly, and enabled us to avoid a total collapse and a tragedy of genuinely historic proportion. It’s now back on a knife-edge,” Lowcock told reporters.

“This is an entirely man-made famine,” he added.

Yemen is engulfed in a war that erupted in 2014 when Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and most of the country’s north after overthrowing the internationally-backed government. Months later, a Saudi-led coalition launched a military offensive in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

After nearly six years of war, millions of Yemenis are on the brink of famine with the economy destroyed, schools and hospitals barely functioning, and tens of thousands killed.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: A year on, justice eludes victims of Delhi violence

In this February 28, 2020, photo, a man gestures as a senior Delhi police officer speaks to a group of Muslims ahead of Friday prayers near a heavily-policed fire-bombed mosque in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Scuffles in Yangon as Facebook bans all Myanmar military accounts

A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021 [Stringer/ Reuters]

Kazakh president orders ban on foreign ownership of farmland

'The land (ownership) issue has always been very important to our people,' Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said [File: Reuters]

India, Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir

Indian army soldiers patrol along the border fence at India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) on the forward post of Poonch district [File: Jaipal Singh/EPA]
Most Read

Biden overturns Trump ban on many green card applicants

US President Joe Biden signs an executive order at the White House on February 24, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst /Reuters]

Condemnation as coughing Tanzanian minister gives news conference

Tanzania stopped releasing figures on COVID-19 in April 2020 [File: Reuters]

Australia passes law making Facebook and Google pay for news

Australia has passed a new media law that will require tech platforms like Facebook to pay for the news on their site [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]

US report on Khashoggi murder critical for justice: UN expert

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018, after he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to retrieve documents for his marriage [File: AFP]