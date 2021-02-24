Live
News|Migration

Judge bans enforcement of Biden’s 100-day deportation pause

President Joe Biden proposed the 100-day grace period during his campaign as part of a larger review of immigration enforcement.

A campaign poster of President Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
A campaign poster of President Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
24 Feb 2021

A US federal judge has indefinitely banned President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

US District Judge Drew Tipton on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction sought by Texas, which argued the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on the state.

Biden proposed the 100-day pause on deportations during his campaign as part of a larger review of immigration enforcement and an attempt to reverse the priorities of former president Donald Trump.

Biden has proposed a sweeping immigration bill that would allow the legalisation of an estimated 11 million people living in the United States illegally. He has also instituted other guidelines on whom immigration and border agents should target for enforcement.

Tipton, a Trump appointee, initially ruled on January 26 the moratorium violated federal law on administrative procedure and the US failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. A temporary restraining order the judge issued was set to expire Tuesday.

Tipton’s ruling did not require deportations to resume at their previous pace. Even without a moratorium, immigration agencies have wide latitude in enforcing removals and processing cases.

But in the days that followed his ruling, authorities deported 15 people to Jamaica and hundreds of others to Central America.

The Biden administration has also continued expelling immigrants under a separate process begun by Trump officials, who invoked public-health law due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legal fight over the deportation ban is an early sign of Republican opposition to Biden’s immigration priorities, just as Democrats and pro-immigrant legal groups fought Trump’s proposals.

Almost four years before Tipton’s order, Trump signed a ban on travel from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations that caused chaos at airports. Legal groups successfully sued to stop the implementation of the ban.

It was not immediately clear if the Biden administration will appeal Tipton’s latest ruling. The Justice Department did not seek a stay of Tipton’s earlier temporary restraining order.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

China targets Uighurs with more prosecutions, prison terms: HRW

More than 250,000 people in the northwestern region have been formally sentenced and imprisoned since 2016, according to Human Rights Watch [File: Greg Baker/AFP]

Ghana receives first COVID vaccine doses as part of COVAX scheme

The delivery comes almost a year after the WHO first described the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic [File: Reuters]

Fears of new COVID variants lead to lengthier travel quarantines

Hong Kong has one of the most extreme travel quarantine policies - a soul-crushing 21-day hotel lockup awaits residents arriving from outside China [File: Justin Chin/Bloomberg]

Calls to help US women falling out of labour force grow louder

Since the pandemic took hold, more than 2 million women have dropped out of the US workforce [Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about Khashoggi report

The call scheduled on Wednesday would be the first conversation between Biden, as US president, and King Salman [File: Fahad Shadeed/Reuters]

India’s richest family’s pet project: World’s largest zoo

The Ambanis plan to build a 280-acre (113 hectare) zoo and animal sanctuary in Jamnagar city, Gujarat [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]