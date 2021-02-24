Live
News|Agriculture

Indian climate activist gets bail in sedition case over farm stir

New Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi, 22, saying there was ‘scanty and sketchy evidence’ of sedition in her efforts to help the protesting farmers.

Ravi's arrest stoked criticism of repression of dissent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government [Disha Ravi/Twitter]
Ravi's arrest stoked criticism of repression of dissent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government [Disha Ravi/Twitter]
24 Feb 2021

A court in the Indian capital has granted bail to a 22-year-old climate activist, saying there was “scanty and sketchy evidence” of sedition in her efforts to help farmers protest in a case that has drawn global attention.

Disha Ravi was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru on February 13 and charged with sedition for her alleged role in the creation of an online toolkit that police said contained action plans used to foment violence during the farmers’ protest.

Tens of thousands have been camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi in the bitter cold since December to protest new agricultural laws they say will hurt them and benefit of large corporations. The government says the reforms will bring new investment in the vast and antiquated produce markets.

Judge Dharmender Rana on Tuesday said there was little to hold Ravi, a founder of the local chapter of Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, in custody any longer and criticised the authorities for detaining anyone who differed with government policy.

“Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence available on record, I do not find any palpable reasons to breach the general rule of ‘Bail’ against a 22-year-old young lady, with absolutely blemish free criminal antecedents and having firm roots in the society, and send her to jail,” Rana said in a written order.

Ravi’s arrest stoked criticism of repression of dissent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which has been trying for months to end the farmers’ protest.

Ravi’s lawyers had said there was nothing in the toolkit to attract the charge of sedition, which carries a life term.

“Perusal of the said ‘Toolkit’ reveals that any call for any kind of violence is conspicuously absent,” the judge said in a written order.

The protests present one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule. Several rounds of talks between the farmers and his government have failed, and Modi has faced criticism for using heavy handed tactics to curb the movement.

Police had alleged that the toolkit was authored by Ravi and two others and had the backing of supporters of a Canadian-based group called the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

They also said Ravi had shared the toolkit with Thunberg, who is one of several international celebrities who have lent public support to the farmers’ cause.

The judge said he did not find Ravi’s link to the toolkit or PJF objectionable.

“We didn’t assemble the toolkit in question, although links to our materials were included in that document,” PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal told the Reuters news agency.

Dhaliwal also countered the police’s claim that the PJF was a group which held separatist views.

“We have only created space for open debate and dialogue,” he said, alleging it was under fire because Modi’s government was “fostering a culture of fear where dissent is equated with sedition”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Biden to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about Khashoggi report

The call scheduled on Wednesday would be the first conversation between Biden, as US president, and King Salman [File: Fahad Shadeed/Reuters]

‘Crisis within a crisis’: Violence against women surges in Fiji

People sit on a wall in Suva. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated longstanding problems of gender-based violence [File: Lincoln Feast/Reuters]

Myanmar set for more protests, as Indonesia steps up diplomacy

Protests are expected to continue in Myanmar on Wednesday as Indonesia steps up diplomatic efforts to resolve the political crisis [AP Photo]

US: Police will not face charges in Daniel Prude’s death

Daniel Prude's arrest and death from asphyxiation in March 2020 in Rochester, New York, sparked outrage across the United States and spurred calls for accountability from his family and supporters [File: Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

Former United States President Donald Trump is facing two defamation cases involving sexual misconduct allegations that could move forward more quickly now that he is out of office [File: Cheriss May/Reuters]

India’s richest family’s pet project: World’s largest zoo

The Ambanis plan to build a 280-acre (113 hectare) zoo and animal sanctuary in Jamnagar city, Gujarat [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car crash

Golfer Tiger Woods is in a serious condition in hospital after a car crash in California. Woods had to be cut from the vehicles [Etienne Laurent/EPA]

At least 62 dead in Ecuador prison riots, dozens injured

Members of the Ecuadorian Marine Force guard a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 23, 2021 [Marcos Pin Mendez/AFP]