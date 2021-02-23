Tiger Woods injured in car crash in California

The golfer had to be removed from the vehicle with the ‘jaws of life’ after the single-vehicle accident.

Tiger Woods is hospitalised following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Woods was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, which rolled over at and crashed off a road at at 7:12 am PST (15:12 GST) on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The sheriff’s office said his vehicle “sustained major damage”.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the statement said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured.

Woods is undergoing surgery for “multiple leg injuries” his agent Mark Steinberg said, according to multiple news reports.

Tiger Woods' vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling "multiple leg injuries."

The 45-year-old Woods attended the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, this past weekend, although he did not compete in the tournament as he is recovering from recent back surgery.

“I’m feeling fine, little bit stiff,” Woods told CBS during their broadcast of the tournament. “Have one more MRI scheduled to see if the annulus has scarred over finally, and then I can start doing more activities. Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before you can start gravitating towards something a little more.”