Live
News

Mohamed Bazoum declared Niger’s new president

Former interior minister garnered 55.75 percent of the votes, ahead of rival Mahamane Ousmane, at 44.25 percent, election commission announces.

Mohamed Bazoum, centre, will succeed Mahamadou Issoufou as president [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
Mohamed Bazoum, centre, will succeed Mahamadou Issoufou as president [Issouf Sanogo/AFP]
23 Feb 2021

Niger’s electoral commission has declared the governing party candidate, Mohamed Bazoum, the winner of the country’s presidential election runoff.

Bazoum had secured 55.75 percent of the votes cast on February 21, beating former President Mahamane Ousmane who garnered 44.25 percent, Issaka Souna, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), announced on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, Ousmane’s campaign alleged widespread fraud, including the theft and stuffing of ballot boxes and threats against voters. It did not provide any evidence.

“We demand the immediate suspension of the publication of these results, which do not in any way take into account the expression of the Nigerien people for change,” the campaign team alleged in a statement as the election commission released the vote tally.

Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou is voluntarily stepping down after two five-year terms, opening the way to Niger’s first handover of power between elected leaders since independence from France in 1960.

The impoverished country in recent years has been struggling with armed group attacks that have spilled over from Mali in the west and Nigeria in the southeast.

On the polling day, seven local CENI workers were killed when their vehicle hit a landmine in the western region of Tillaberi.

On Monday, a similar explosive device claimed the life of a polling station head in the southeastern region of Diffa. Nine other electoral workers were injured.

In the first round of voting, held on December 27, Bazoum, a former interior minister and Issoufou’s right-hand man, had picked up just more than 39 percent of the vote. Ousmane came second, at just below 17 percent.

Ousmane became the country’s first democratically elected president in 1993, only to be toppled in a coup three years later. This was his fifth attempt at gaining the presidency since his overthrow.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Wild swings: US bank profits sank 36.5% in 2020 as COVID raged

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday that despite a sharp decline in revenue, United States bank profits gained 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year prior [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Malta: Three suspects arrested over 2017 killing of journalist

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb targeting her vehicle not far from her home in the north of the island [File: AFP]

Bangladesh court rejects sedition case over Al Jazeera report

Fugitive Haris Ahmed and General Aziz Ahmed meeting several foreign dignitaries [File: Al Jazeera]

Moldova court rules against presidential decree on new government

Moldovan President Maia Sandu delivers a speech during an inauguration ceremony in Chisinau [File: Stringer/Reuters]
Most Read

US detains wife of Mexican drug cartel chief El Chapo

Coronel was charged on Monday in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States [File: Kena Beantcur/AFP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Fear, silent migration: A year after anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Muhammad's shop was first looted and then burned in last year's violence [Hanan Zaffar and Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

India’s richest family’s pet project: World’s largest zoo

The Ambanis plan to build a 280-acre (113 hectare) zoo and animal sanctuary in Jamnagar city, Gujarat [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]